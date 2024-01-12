EFCC to Revisit Alleged N70 Billion Money Laundering Case Against Ex-Zamfara Governor

Following a peaceful protest led by the Zamfara Alternative Forum, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to revisit the allegations of N70 billion money laundering levelled against former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle. The announcement was made by the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, through the Commission’s Acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren.

Demand for Accountability

The Zamfara Alternative Forum, a pressure group hailing from Zamfara State, staged a protest at EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja, urging the anti-graft agency to reopen the case against Matawalle. The group’s spokesperson, Mahmud Abubakar, highlighted the damaging effects of mismanaging public funds, such as stunted development, revenue loss, and deteriorated quality of life for citizens.

EFCC’s Stance

In response, Olukoyede expressed gratitude for the peaceful protest and assured the public that the EFCC is committed to rectifying any unlawful activities, regardless of the individuals involved. He emphasized that no one is above the law and that the case will be thoroughly reviewed. If any wrongdoing is established, the EFCC will proceed with the matter accordingly.

Continuing the Fight Against Corruption

This case dates back to May 2023 when the EFCC first announced its investigation into the former governor for alleged corruption, award of phantom contracts, and diversion of over N70 billion. The renewed commitment to this high-profile case signals the EFCC’s ongoing battle against corruption and its determination to ensure accountability in public office.