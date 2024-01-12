en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

EFCC to Revisit Alleged N70 Billion Money Laundering Case Against Ex-Zamfara Governor

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
EFCC to Revisit Alleged N70 Billion Money Laundering Case Against Ex-Zamfara Governor

Following a peaceful protest led by the Zamfara Alternative Forum, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to revisit the allegations of N70 billion money laundering levelled against former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle. The announcement was made by the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, through the Commission’s Acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren.

Demand for Accountability

The Zamfara Alternative Forum, a pressure group hailing from Zamfara State, staged a protest at EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja, urging the anti-graft agency to reopen the case against Matawalle. The group’s spokesperson, Mahmud Abubakar, highlighted the damaging effects of mismanaging public funds, such as stunted development, revenue loss, and deteriorated quality of life for citizens.

EFCC’s Stance

In response, Olukoyede expressed gratitude for the peaceful protest and assured the public that the EFCC is committed to rectifying any unlawful activities, regardless of the individuals involved. He emphasized that no one is above the law and that the case will be thoroughly reviewed. If any wrongdoing is established, the EFCC will proceed with the matter accordingly.

Continuing the Fight Against Corruption

This case dates back to May 2023 when the EFCC first announced its investigation into the former governor for alleged corruption, award of phantom contracts, and diversion of over N70 billion. The renewed commitment to this high-profile case signals the EFCC’s ongoing battle against corruption and its determination to ensure accountability in public office.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Detroit Rapper Supa Emcee Charged with Murder: A Twisted Tale of Art, Advocacy, and Violence
In a shocking turn of events, Detroit-based rapper Jimmie ‘Supa Emcee’ Brown, has been charged with first-degree murder of his partner, Kelly ‘Native Child’ Mays. Brown, who was featured in a deleted scene of the film 8 Mile, allegedly stabbed Mays multiple times on January 7, 2024, before turning himself in to the police. Sudden
Detroit Rapper Supa Emcee Charged with Murder: A Twisted Tale of Art, Advocacy, and Violence
Parents of Slain Hunter High School Students File Lawsuit Against Granite School District
16 mins ago
Parents of Slain Hunter High School Students File Lawsuit Against Granite School District
FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on Missing Hudson Valley Woman
17 mins ago
FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on Missing Hudson Valley Woman
Lives Ruined by Faulty IT: The Human Cost of the Post Office Scandal
10 mins ago
Lives Ruined by Faulty IT: The Human Cost of the Post Office Scandal
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
13 mins ago
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
Edinburgh Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Defibrillator Theft Case
13 mins ago
Edinburgh Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Defibrillator Theft Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
1 min
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
2 mins
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
2 mins
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
3 mins
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
5 mins
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
6 mins
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
6 mins
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
7 mins
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app