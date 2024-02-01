EFCC Takes Bold Steps in Anti-Corruption Fight, Targets Religious Organizations

In a recent event in Abuja, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria launched a Fraud Risk Assessment Project targeting Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). This initiative is a novel approach in the fight against corruption. The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, revealed that the agency has unearthed N7 billion believed to be proceeds of fraud within religious organizations.

The disclosure places religious organizations under the microscope. The EFCC has found these organizations culpable of money laundering, with fraudulent funds amounting to N7 billion linked to their bank accounts. The agency is also investigating a N13 billion fraud case. This startling revelation underscores the urgent need for accountability and transparency in religious bodies.

Youth, Religion, and the Fight Against Corruption

The event also centered on the public engagement on youth, religion, and the fight against corruption. The EFCC, along with President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries, emphasized the need to combat internet crimes and corruption. They urged religious leaders to set an example of honesty and instill ethical values in the youth to empower them to make moral decisions and hold themselves and others accountable.

The event marked the unveiling of the Interfaith Preaching and Teaching Manual, created by the Interfaith Anti-corruption Advisory Committee (IAAC) of the Commission. This manual aims to foster a collective abhorrence for corruption among followers of Islam and Christianity. It represents a significant step in using religion and culture as weapons for the reorientation of young people. The Fraud Risk Assessment Project intends to commence with 20 extremely vulnerable MDAs, aiming to prevent corruption and save billions of Naira in stolen wealth.