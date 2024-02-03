EFCC Secures 747 Convictions and Recovers Over N70 Billion in 100 Days

In a significant stride against corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria has successfully reclaimed a mammoth sum of N70,556,658,370.5 over a period of 100 eventful days from October 2023 to January 19, 2024. This triumphant recovery encompasses a diverse mix of currencies, including Nigerian Naira, US Dollars, British Pounds, and Euros.

During this period, the commission also processed an impressive 3,325 petitions, accepted 2,657, and achieved 747 convictions for severe financial crimes such as money laundering and internet fraud. These figures represent a commendable victory in the ongoing war against financial malfeasance in Nigeria.

The data provided a detailed breakdown of recoveries across different EFCC zonal commands, with the headquarters and Lagos Zonal Command making strides in significant recoveries. The figures speak volumes about the EFCC's unwavering commitment to checkmate financial crimes at its roots.

The Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Okukoyede, while addressing a dialogue event in Abuja, disclosed that a majority of the convictions were for cybercrime offences. This revelation underscores the rampant cyber threats that Nigeria, like many other nations, is grappling with.

EFCC's Fraud Risk Assessment Project

Not resting on its laurels, the EFCC is pressing on with its mission to tackle corruption and financial crimes, head-on. During the same event, Okukoyede launched the EFCC's Fraud Risk Assessment Project aimed at Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. This project forms a critical part of the commission's ongoing efforts to comprehensively tackle corruption and financial crimes in Nigeria.

Okukoyede also unveiled the recovery of a staggering N7 billion linked to a religious organization, suspected to be proceeds of fraudulent activities.