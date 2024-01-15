EFCC Revives N100bn Fraud Probe Against Ex-Governor Odili

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria has reinvigorated its investigation into an alleged N100 billion fraud case.

The accused is none other than Dr. Peter Odili, ex-governor of Rivers State, who served from 1999 to 2007. The alleged fraud is a remnant of the Odili era, with accusations of embezzlement and misuse of public funds.

In 2007, Odili obtained a perpetual injunction from a federal high court that shielded him from investigation or prosecution by the EFCC.

However, with the Supreme Court’s recent move to nullify this perpetual injunction, the EFCC finds itself once again in pursuit of the case. This development has sparked renewed interest and anticipation for the investigation’s outcome.