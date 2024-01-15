en English
Crime

EFCC Revives N100bn Fraud Probe Against Ex-Governor Odili

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria has reinvigorated its investigation into an alleged N100 billion fraud case.

The accused is none other than Dr. Peter Odili, ex-governor of Rivers State, who served from 1999 to 2007. The alleged fraud is a remnant of the Odili era, with accusations of embezzlement and misuse of public funds.

In 2007, Odili obtained a perpetual injunction from a federal high court that shielded him from investigation or prosecution by the EFCC.

However, with the Supreme Court’s recent move to nullify this perpetual injunction, the EFCC finds itself once again in pursuit of the case. This development has sparked renewed interest and anticipation for the investigation’s outcome.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

