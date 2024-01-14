en English
Crime

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:44 am EST
EFCC Reopens High-Profile Money Laundering Cases: Nigeria’s Renewed Fight Against Corruption

In a renewed crusade against corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revitalized investigations into money laundering cases implicating 13 former Nigerian governors and several ex-ministers. The total amounts under scrutiny exceed a staggering N772 billion, a sum that forms part of a broader probe into various financial transgressions totalling over N853.8 billion.

High-Profile Figures Under the Spotlight

Among the individuals implicated are high-profile figures such as former governors Ayo Fayose and Kayode Fayemi, and former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. These persons, along with others, stand accused of various financial misdeeds ranging from fraud to fund diversion. The spectrum of cases also includes investigations into missing funds allegedly diverted by prominent figures like former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki and late media mogul Raymond Dokpesi.

EFCC’s Unbiased Approach

EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has emphasized the need for an unbiased approach to these investigations. He has instructed investigators not to discriminate, regardless of the suspects’ social or political statuses. All high-profile cases will be meticulously reviewed and revisited, a move that extends to the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, under investigation for alleged N70bn money laundering.

Terror Trials Delayed Due to Security Concerns

In a separate development, the trial of terror suspects in Nigeria is being delayed due to security concerns for judges, counsel, and witnesses. Despite previous indications by the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, that the trial would commence soon, there has been no progression. These trials are pivotal to the government’s endeavors to tackle terrorism financing and related activities in the country.

The EFCC’s rejuvenated commitment to tackling high-profile financial crimes signals a hopeful shift in the fight against corruption. As the investigations unfold, the nation eagerly awaits the outcomes, hoping for justice to be served and accountability to be upheld.

Crime
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

