EFCC Raids FUTA Hostels, Arrests 33 in Controversial Operation

Fear and confusion reigned in the early hours of the morning as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed off-campus hostels near the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, Nigeria. The raid, which led to the arrest of 14 FUTA students and 19 others, was initially mistaken for a kidnapping operation by terrified students.

Midnight Raid: EFCC Arrests 33 in Ondo State

In an operation that has sparked controversy and outrage, the EFCC carried out a midnight raid on February 14, 2024, at off-campus hostels housing students of FUTA. The raid, which resulted in the arrest of 33 individuals, including 14 FUTA students, was conducted despite a previous ban on such operations by the EFCC chairman in November 2023.

Violation of Rule of Law: FUTA Student Union Condemns Arrests

The Student Union Government (SUG) of FUTA has strongly condemned the arrests, labeling them as unlawful and a violation of the rule of law. According to the SUG, the EFCC operatives broke into student rooms, causing property damage and inflicting bodily injuries on some students. A female student was allegedly molested during the raid.

EFCC Defends Raid: "Saving Children from Internet Crimes"

The EFCC has defended the raid, stating that it was a response to calls from parents and neighbors to save their children from being lured into internet-related activities by the suspects. Items recovered at the point of arrest include 10 exotic cars, phones, laptops, and one motorbike.

The university management is currently working with the EFCC to verify the identity of those arrested and ensure that innocent students are not punished. As the dust settles on this dramatic event, questions remain about the legality of the raid and the future of the arrested students.

Important Terms:

EFCC: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

FUTA: Federal University of Technology Akure

SUG: Student Union Government

Internet Crimes: Illegal activities carried out on the internet

In conclusion, the midnight raid by the EFCC at FUTA has raised concerns about the rule of law and the rights of students. While the fight against internet crimes is crucial, it is essential that law enforcement agencies adhere to international best practices and respect the rights of citizens. The outcome of this incident will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for both the EFCC and the university community.