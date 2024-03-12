EFCC Introduces New Evidence in P&ID Scandal Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has submitted additional evidence against MICAD Project City Services Limited and James Nolan, a Director of Process and Industrial Development Limited, in the ongoing criminal case before Justice Nora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to Dele Oyewale, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, the case revolves around the controversial Gas Supply Processing Agreement between Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) and the Federal Government of Nigeria, which resulted in an $11bn award against the Federal Government.

However, last October, a London arbitration court overturned the $11bn award, citing fraudulent procurement of the contract.

MICAD Project City Services Limited and James Nolan are facing 20 counts related to "obtaining by false pretense, money laundering, and criminal conversion of proceeds of crime," amounting to N151,394,328.00.

In February, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) announced the arrest of James Nolan in Italy, following his bail jumping in Nigeria in 2022 amidst the $9.6bn P&ID scandal.

During Monday's court session, the prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, disclosed the submission of additional evidence by the EFCC on February 20, 2024. The defence counsel, Micheal Ajara, acknowledged receipt of the evidence.

Subsequently, the third prosecution witness, Nnedimma Eyisi, a lawyer, testified about James Nolan's communication regarding the need to renew his directorship at MICAD.

The introduction of new evidence highlights the EFCC's continued efforts to prosecute individuals implicated in fraudulent activities related to the P&ID scandal, underscoring the importance of accountability and justice in combating financial crimes in Nigeria.