EFCC Intensifies Fight Against Illegal Mining in Nigeria

In an aggressive response to the rampant illegal mining activities in Ilorin, the capital city of Kwara State, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria has flexed its muscles. A total of 41 individuals, suspected of orchestrating illegal mining operations, were paraded by the EFCC in a decisive crackdown on economic offences undermining the country's fiscal health. Additionally, 12 trucks heavily loaded with stolen mineral resources were seized as part of this operation.

EFCC's Crackdown on Economic Crimes

The EFCC's recent interdiction is a part of a larger offensive against economic crimes and illegal mining that siphon off crucial revenue from the government's coffers. The arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of the loaded trucks underscore the EFCC's continual endeavour to curb corruption and illicit economic activities. The commission's actions are directed towards enforcing compliance with mining regulations, managing Nigeria's natural resources responsibly, and preserving the environment.

Collaboration to Strengthen the Mining Sector

The EFCC is not alone in this battle. It is working closely with other government agencies to tackle these issues and uphold the integrity of the mining sector. The seized trucks were found to be carrying a variety of minerals, including suspected marble stone, white powder, lithium, and lepidolite. The illegal mining operations were associated with unnamed foreign nationals, and the EFCC is amplifying its efforts to identify and bring both local and foreign collaborators to justice.

Warning Against Illegal Mining

In a stern warning to those involved in illegal mining, the Zonal commander emphasized that such activities could result in life imprisonment. He urged those interested in the mining business to register with the government and pay the appropriate royalties. This move is to ensure that the mining sector operates within the framework of the law, contributing positively to Nigeria's economy and society.