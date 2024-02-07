EFCC Establishes Special Task Force to Combat Financial Abuses in Nigeria

In a crucial move to safeguard Nigeria's economic stability, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has unveiled a specialized task force to curtail the surge in financial irregularities. The task force, announced on February 7, 2024, is designed to combat escalating trends of currency mutilation and dollarisation, practices that pose significant threats to the integrity of Nigeria's financial system.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, has clearly outlined the core responsibility of this special task force. It will enforce existing financial laws that prohibit pricing goods or services in dollars instead of the local currency, the Naira, and those that ban currency mutilation. The task force's mission is to take decisive action against individuals and businesses that indulge in these practices, thereby asserting control over the country's financial landscape.

Making Arrests and Summoning Proprietors

The EFCC has already demonstrated its commitment to this cause by making several arrests in Lagos and Port Harcourt for such financial offences. In addition, proprietors of educational institutions that charge fees in dollars are being summoned for questioning. The message is clear: financial impropriety will not be tolerated, and those who engage in such practices will face stringent consequences.

The establishment of this task force underscores the EFCC's dedication to maintaining the stability and integrity of Nigeria's financial system.