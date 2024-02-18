EFCC Cracks Down on Currency Racketeering and Illegal Mining Activities

In the sprawling web of financial and economic crimes that stretch across Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) remains at the forefront of untangling complex cases that threaten the integrity of the nation's economy. Recently, their unyielding efforts led to the arrest of a banker, Soberechukwu Ewa, alongside a Point of Sales (POS) cashier, Azubuike M. Obasi, in a case that sheds light on the dark underbelly of currency racketeering.

Advertisment

Additionally, in a separate operation, the Ilorin zonal command of the EFCC apprehended two Chinese nationals and a Nigerian for their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities, marking a significant week for the commission in its relentless pursuit of economic offenders.

The Tangled Web of Currency Racketeering

In a meticulously executed operation, the EFCC zeroed in on Soberechukwu Ewa, a banker whose actions betrayed the trust vested in financial institutions by the Nigerian public. Ewa was allegedly caught in the act of selling new naira notes, a practice that not only contravenes financial regulations but also undermines the economy's stability.

Advertisment

The buyer in this illicit transaction, Azubuike M. Obasi, a POS cashier, was found with N554,600 in new naira notes, intended for circulation to unsuspecting customers at a premium. This case highlights a troubling trend of currency racketeering that the EFCC is determined to eradicate.

Unearthing the Illegal Mining Syndicate

Parallel to the crackdown on currency racketeering, the EFCC's Ilorin zonal command unraveled a different kind of economic crime involving the illegal extraction and exportation of valuable minerals. Two Chinese nationals, Yang Chao and Xiao Jiang, along with a Nigerian, Chidi Joseph Osuji, were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal mining activities in Ogun state.

The trio allegedly specialized in the extraction of minerals such as marble stone, white powder, lithium, and lepidolite. These activities not only deprive the Nigerian economy of valuable resources but also pose significant environmental risks. The suspects reportedly smuggled these minerals out of the country through illegitimate channels, aiming for private gains at the expense of the nation's economic health.