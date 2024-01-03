EFCC Closes in on Former Minister Farouq Over Alleged N37.1 Billion Fraud

In a developing saga of alleged corruption at the heart of Nigeria’s political establishment, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is closing in on Sadiya Umar Farouq, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, who stands accused of a massive N37.1 billion fraud.

Ignoring the Call to Accountability

The EFCC, in its pursuit of justice, had extended an invitation to Farouq to appear before its interrogators at the Abuja headquarters. Farouq, however, did not respond to the summons, leaving the investigators in limbo for over eight hours. If she fails to show up voluntarily, the EFCC has indicated that she could be arrested within the week.

The Alleged Fraud

The case against Farouq centers around allegations of financial irregularities during her tenure in the ministry. It is believed that the N37.1 billion fraud was perpetrated through a contractor named James Okwete. Despite these damning allegations, Farouq has vehemently denied any knowledge of Okwete, claiming that any associations to her are completely unfounded and spurious.

Not Alone in the Dock

The tentacles of this investigation have also ensnared other senior figures. Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, is currently detained by the EFCC, having spent a second night in custody in connection with the same fraud investigation. Shehu’s arrest comes in the wake of her suspension from her role by President Bola Tinubu, under the cloud of efficiency and effectiveness concerns at the NSIPA.

A Call for Equality under the Law

As the investigation unfolds, there has been a groundswell of public sentiment calling for the arrest of the former minister and a thorough prosecution of the case. Civil society organizations have rallied, urging the EFCC to uphold the principle of equality under the law, and ensure that corrupt officials are held to account for their actions. Only time will tell whether Farouq will face her day in court, or if she will continue to evade the reach of the EFCC.