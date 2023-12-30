en English
Crime

EFCC Apprehends 16 Internet Fraud Suspects in Kaduna

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:56 am EST
EFCC Apprehends 16 Internet Fraud Suspects in Kaduna

In a recent clampdown on internet fraud, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Command, apprehended 16 individuals at the fifth Chucker Polo Club in Marabban Jos, Kaduna State. The arrests, which took place on Thursday, were publicized in a statement on Friday by Dele Oyewale, the Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC. The operation was triggered by actionable intelligence regarding the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Details of the Arrest

A total of 16 individuals were arrested, including 13 males and three females. Among the apprehended are Bello Abiodun, Abraham Adama, and Shedrack Bisola. The operation yielded the recovery of several mobile phones and laptops, believed to be the tools used in their illicit activities.

(Read Also: Nigerian Farmers Grapple with 2023 Crop Losses from Tuta absoluta and Fungus)

Previous Convictions and Sentencing

In a related development, the EFCC has previously secured the conviction and sentencing of 37 Internet Fraudsters in Oyo and Ogun states. The convicts were charged before various Justices, found guilty of internet-related offences, and subsequently sentenced to prison or community service. They were also instructed to restitute their victims and forfeit items, including seven exotic cars, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

(Read Also: Nigerian Railway Corporation: Debt Servicing Exceeds Revenue by 1,208.5%)

Next Steps for the Suspects

The EFCC has made it clear that the current batch of suspects will face charges in court once investigations conclude. This move is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to curb internet fraud and ensure justice for victims. The outcome of these cases will no doubt send a strong message to potential fraudsters about the seriousness of the consequences that come with their actions.

Crime Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

