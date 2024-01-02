Edo State’s New Police Commissioner Takes Firm Stand Against Cultism

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police for Edo State, Funsho Adeboye, has initiated his tenure with an uncompromising stance on cult activities. Upon his inauguration, CP Adeboye issued an explicit warning to cult members, stating that their actions would not be overlooked, and they must either desist or brace for the repercussions of their actions as prescribed by the law.

Democratic Policing and the Fear of God

Adeboye’s leadership approach is anchored on principles of democratic policing and the fear of God. This style of leadership extends to his admonition against corrupt practices within the police force. He has made it abundantly clear that any such activities within the command will not be tolerated.

Aligning with the Vision of Eradicating Cultism

CP Adeboye has expressed his commitment to work impartially towards eliminating the menace of cult groups. His vision resonates with that of both the Inspector General of Police and Governor Godwin Obaseki, who are both dedicated to eradicating cultism.

Resurgence of Cult Activities

The urgency to address cultism has been amplified due to a recent surge in cult activities, particularly in the Ekosodin community. Following the killing of a vigilante commander by suspected cultists, tensions have escalated, igniting a renewed cult war that has resulted in over 30 reported deaths. Despite these challenges, CP Adeboye remains resolute in his primary goal – to end the cultism issue in Edo state through lawful and effective means.