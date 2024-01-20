Edo State Police Command Arrests 18 Suspects, Commissioner Stresses on Fight Against Cultism

Edo State Police Command in Nigeria has detained 18 individuals on charges of kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms. The State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adeboye, unveiled the suspects in a parade, expressing grave concern over the rampant cultism in the state. He underscored that anyone found participating in such activities, regardless of their social standing, will face legal prosecution.

The State Commissioner stressed that the police force, backed by the state government, is unwavering in its resolve to fight criminal activities and thwart cult groups' operations within the state. He extended a plea to parents, urging them to caution their children against any involvement in cultism. Those found guilty, he warned, would face penalties as per the law.

Democratic Policing and Respect for Citizens

Moreover, Adeboye reinforced the importance of democratic policing, and called upon the police officers to practice their duties with respect and love for the citizens. This emphasis on democratic policing aims to rebuild trust between the police and the community, and foster a safer environment.

During the arrests, the police retrieved various items from the suspects, including firearms, ammunition, a vehicle, a police walkie-talkie, a battle axe, a face mask, cigarettes, and Indian hemp. The suspects are due to be charged in court, marking a significant step in the state's ongoing battle against crime and cultism.