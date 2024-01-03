Edmonton Man Arrested in Kentucky Drug Bust; Seizures Include Cash

In the tranquil town of Metcalfe County, Kentucky, the early hours of Wednesday morning were disrupted by a significant law enforcement operation. The Barren River Drug Task Force, backed by the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, the Edmonton Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations unit, converged on a residence located on South Main Street. Their collective efforts led to the arrest of an Edmonton man on a plethora of drug charges.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine, an undisclosed quantity of marijuana, multiple types of prescription pills, scales, drug paraphernalia, and an unspecified amount of cash. These findings paint a vivid picture of a substantial local drug operation.

Arrests and Charges

The primary suspect, 52-year-old Eric Bullington, was apprehended at the scene. Bullington now faces a series of charges including trafficking in a controlled substance for methamphetamine (2 or more grams), possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to Bullington, Shantelle Wireman, aged 30, was arrested on a probation violation warrant. Both individuals are currently held at the Barren County Detention Center, awaiting further legal proceedings.