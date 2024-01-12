en English
Crime

Edinburgh Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Defibrillator Theft Case

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Edinburgh Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Defibrillator Theft Case

In a recent appeal to the public, Edinburgh police have reported a defibrillator missing from St Leonard’s Police Station located on St Leonard’s Street. The incident, which took place at around 7pm on Monday, October 30, 2023, has prompted the authorities to seek public assistance in tracking down the missing medical equipment.

CCTV Images Released

In their pursuit of leads, the police have released CCTV images of three women they believe could have a connection with the disappearance of the defibrillator. The hope is that these images will aid in identifying the women and gathering crucial information related to the incident.

Public Appeal

Police Constable Stephen Neilson, stationed at Howdenhall Police Station, has issued a plea to the public. He urges anyone with information about the women in the pictures or any pertinent details related to the incident to step forward. This information can be instrumental in assisting the police with their ongoing investigation.

How to Contact

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Police Scotland by dialing 101 and quoting the incident number 3168 of October 30, 2023. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111. As the missing defibrillator is a life-saving device, recovering it is of utmost importance. The police are relying heavily on the community’s support and are hopeful that the released images will lead to important leads.

Crime
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

