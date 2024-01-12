en English
Crime

Edinburgh Mother Discovers Drug Needles in Local Park During Hide-and-Seek Game

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
For Jordan Ramsay, a regular day of play with her three-year-old son at Pilrig Park in Edinburgh turned into a moment of horror when she stumbled upon discarded needles scattered around the park. The incident, which occurred this past Sunday, has sparked a wave of concern and disgust within the community and prompted the city council to take immediate action.

A Harrowing Discovery

As Ramsay was engrossed in a game of hide-and-seek with her son, she made the alarming discovery of her child lying on top of an exposed needle in the woods adjacent to the children’s play area. The 31-year-old resident of Leith, left with a sense of sickness and shame, reported the littered needles to the city council and took to social media to share images of the needles, urging other park-goers to be cautious.

Community Outrage and Response

The images, which depicted needles in various locations around the park, sparked outrage within the community. Pilrig Park, situated near Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pairce primary school, is a popular spot for families and pet owners. Community members expressed their disgust and concern over the safety of the park, reminiscing about times when park wardens maintained order and cleanliness.

Official Intervention

Councillor Val Walker, representing Culture and Communities, expressed disappointment at the news and assured that measures are being taken to clean the area. The cleanup operation is being conducted in collaboration with the Edinburgh Community Safety Partnership, which includes Police Scotland and Friends of Pilrig Park. This incident underscores the importance of maintaining park cleanliness and safety, not just for the wellbeing of the community, but especially for the sake of its youngest members.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

