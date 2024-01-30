Edinburgh Family Appeals for Return of Deceased Son's Stolen Bike

In the tranquil lanes of Edinburgh, a family's peace is shattered following the theft of two mountain bikes, one of which is a poignant reminder of their deceased son. This unforeseen incident occurred on the evening of January 25, when trespassers made their way into a garden shed on Buckstone Avenue around 6.45pm, absconding with the precious possessions.

A Cherished Piece of Memory Stolen

The stolen bike, a green/bronze Ragley Mountain Bike with purple handle bar end caps, was more than just a piece of metal and rubber for the family. It held a deep emotional significance, as it belonged to their late 18-year-old son. The family recalls the bike as their son's pride and joy, a tangible testament of his love for the outdoors. The theft of this bike has left them in profound distress, as it feels as if they've lost a piece of their son all over again.

Appeal for Information

The local police, recognizing the emotional impact of the theft, have issued an appeal for information that could lead to the recovery of the bikes. They have called upon anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from the vicinity, or those who may have unknowingly purchased the bikes, to come forward. The case is being referred to as incident 3430 of January 25, indicating the grave seriousness with which the authorities are treating the matter.

A Plea for Compassion

The second stolen bike is a blue Giant Fantom Mountain Bike, but it is the loss of the cherished Ragley Mountain Bike that has left the family heartbroken. They plead with the public for any information that might aid in the recovery of their late son's bike. The family hopes that the public’s sense of empathy and justice will prevail, leading to the return of their beloved memento.