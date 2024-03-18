Edinburgh Community Mourns: Nashir Ahmed, Beloved Family Man, Murdered at Bus Stop

On a quiet evening in March, tragedy struck the heart of Edinburgh's Bangladeshi community as 65-year-old Nashir Ahmed fell victim to a brutal attack while waiting for a bus on Ferry Road. This incident, resulting in Ahmed's death five days later, has not only left his family in unbearable grief but also sent shockwaves through the community he was an integral part of. With the police actively pursuing several leads, the quest for justice for Nashir Ahmed is underway, highlighting the urgency of community cooperation in solving this heinous crime.

A Shocking Assault

It was around 20:30 on Sunday, 10 March, when Nashir Ahmed, alongside a 48-year-old man, was attacked by an assailant described as being in his 30s, black, with short, dark hair, wearing a distinctive red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket. The emergency services' swift response saw both victims rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Unfortunately, Ahmed's injuries proved fatal, leading to his death on Friday, 15 March. This attack not only robbed a family of a loving husband and father but also took away a figure beloved by many in Edinburgh's Bangladeshi community.

Family and Community in Mourning

In the wake of this tragedy, Nashir Ahmed's family has come forward to pay tribute to a man known for his warmth, kindness, and caring nature. His loss is felt deeply, not just within his immediate family but across the wider community where he was respected and adored. His involvement in community activities and his love for life have been snatched away in a senseless act of violence, leaving a void that will be hard to fill. As the investigation continues, the family, along with the community, holds onto the hope that justice will be served.

Call for Justice

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder has labeled the circumstances of Nashir Ahmed's death as 'heartbreaking' and has issued a call to the public for any information related to the case. In a city known for its tight-knit communities, the police believe that community cooperation could be pivotal in solving this case. As leads are followed and evidence gathered, there's a collective yearning for closure and justice, not just among Nashir Ahmed's loved ones but within the entire Edinburgh community.

As Edinburgh grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident, the memory of Nashir Ahmed as a loving husband, father, and community member stands as a reminder of the fragility of life. The pursuit of justice continues, with the hope that it brings some solace to those mourning this profound loss. Meanwhile, the community's resolve to come together in support of the Ahmed family and to cooperate with the police in their investigation reaffirms the collective spirit in the face of adversity. This tragic event underscores the need for vigilance, compassion, and unity, as a city mourns one of its own.