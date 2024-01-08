Eddie Butita’s Past Connection with Murder Suspect Shocks Kenyan Entertainment Community

In an unexpected twist to the shocking murder of Pastor Victor Kanyari’s sister, Starlet Wahu, popular comedian Eddie Butita has confirmed his past acquaintance with the prime suspect, John Matara. Butita, known for his witty and tongue-in-cheek humor, revealed this connection on his social media page, adding an unexpected layer to the unfolding murder investigation.

Unlikely Connections

Butita disclosed that he and Matara were schoolmates at Butere Boys High School. Engaging with his followers, the comedian made light of the situation, insinuating that one could be deemed an accessory to a crime if they witnessed a criminal’s growth without intervening. He humorously referred to past instances such as sharing snacks during their school years. However, Butita was quick to distance himself from any current connection with Matara, mentioning that he only received updates about him through a WhatsApp group.

Shockwaves in the Entertainment Community

The murder of Starlet Wahu, a 24-year-old socialite known on Instagram, has sent tremors through the Kenyan entertainment community. The incident reportedly took place after a troubled date with Matara in Nairobi’s South B area. CCTV footage released by the police shows the two together on that fateful night. Matara was seen in brown khaki pants and a blue denim shirt, while Wahu was in a short denim coat, a crimson dress, and black heels.

Investigation Continues

The case is still unfolding, with Matara as the prime suspect. The revelation of Butita’s past association adds an unexpected twist to the investigation but does not implicate him. The comedian’s humorous remarks on the situation, while highlighting the grim reality of crime, have drawn mixed reactions from his followers, further fueling the public interest in the case.