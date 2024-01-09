en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

ED Team and CRPF Personnel Ambushed in West Bengal: Unravelling a Deep-Rooted Scam

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
ED Team and CRPF Personnel Ambushed in West Bengal: Unravelling a Deep-Rooted Scam

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, reinforced by CRPF personnel, was assaulted by a mob in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. This egregious incident transpired during an ongoing investigation into a considerable scam, the details of which remain largely undisclosed. The attack on the law enforcement team unveils dark undercurrents of resistance against legal action in the region.

A Brutal Attack on Law Enforcement

The ED team was subjected to a violent assault in the Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal on January 5, 2024. This happened when the team was conducting a raid on the residence of Trinamool leader Shah Jahan Sheikh, implicated in the alleged scam. The attackers, reportedly bearing ‘an intention to cause death’, robbed the officials of their mobile phones, laptops, and cash. Three officials sustained injuries, and their vehicles were met with hostility from a large group of supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

The Unfolding Investigation

This incident has raised serious concerns about the security of the enforcement teams, prompting ED Director Rahul Navin’s visit to Kolkata. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed the West Bengal government to furnish a detailed report on recent attacks on ED teams. The attacks have resulted in injuries to several ED officials, including incidents during the arrest of TMC leaders and allegations of substantial financial irregularities. The Acting Director of the ED has arrived in West Bengal to evaluate the ongoing investigation and address security concerns for the local ED unit.

Implications of the Alleged Scam

The scam under investigation is believed to be of an enormous magnitude, estimated to be between Rs 9,000-10,000 crore. The ED suspects a significant amount of the crime proceeds have been transferred to Dubai, indicating possible international connections. The scam is believed to involve public distribution and paddy procurement, although substantial details remain under wraps. The arrest of TMC leaders in connection with the money laundering case further deepens the intrigue surrounding this case.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray
York Regional Police (YRP) have issued an urgent appeal to the public in the search for a missing 58-year-old woman, Michelle Souray, from Newmarket. The woman disappeared on January 3rd and was last seen around 3 p.m. at her home on Sunnypoint Drive. Her family, unable to contact her since her disappearance, is deeply concerned
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray
Kamp Developers Caught in Massive Real Estate Fraud Tied to DDA's Land Pooling Policy
14 mins ago
Kamp Developers Caught in Massive Real Estate Fraud Tied to DDA's Land Pooling Policy
Former Webster Bank Employee Faces Larceny Charges for Stealing Over $100,000
14 mins ago
Former Webster Bank Employee Faces Larceny Charges for Stealing Over $100,000
18-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Friend During Liquor Party Brawl in Thane
6 mins ago
18-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Friend During Liquor Party Brawl in Thane
Online Scam: Martinez Woman Loses $1,000 in Failed Tortoise Purchase
6 mins ago
Online Scam: Martinez Woman Loses $1,000 in Failed Tortoise Purchase
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
13 mins ago
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
Latest Headlines
World News
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
25 seconds
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
2 mins
Carabao Cup Semifinal: Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea - Streaming Details and Match Stakes
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
2 mins
Ndumo Nyathi Kicks Off Campaign for Highlanders Chairperson Position
Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Tight Schedule Against Atletico
2 mins
Carlo Ancelotti Expresses Concern Over Real Madrid's Tight Schedule Against Atletico
Connacht Rugby's Resurgence: A Crucial Victory and Upcoming Challenges in the Champions Cup
2 mins
Connacht Rugby's Resurgence: A Crucial Victory and Upcoming Challenges in the Champions Cup
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
3 mins
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
Aerodynamics of Nylon Shuttlecocks: A Game-Changing Study in Badminton
3 mins
Aerodynamics of Nylon Shuttlecocks: A Game-Changing Study in Badminton
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
4 mins
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule
4 mins
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
44 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
58 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app