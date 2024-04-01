ED Seizes ₹433 Crore in Gujarat Crypto Scam Involving Divyesh Darji, Associates

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has taken significant action in a high-profile case, attaching movable properties worth approximately ₹433 crore. This move comes as part of an investigation into a money laundering case linked to a cryptocurrency scam in Gujarat, with Divyesh Darji among the key figures implicated.

Unraveling the Crypto Scheme

At the heart of this case is the cryptocurrency Bitconnect Coin, promoted by Satish Kumbhani. From November 2016 to January 2018, Kumbhani and his team established a global network, luring investors with promises of exorbitant returns. This scheme, however, turned out to be a facade for a massive investment scam. The ED's probe revealed that substantial investments were fraudulently raised and then partially extorted by another accused, Shailesh Bhatt, through kidnapping.

Assets Attached and Accusations Unfold

The attached properties, including cryptocurrencies, gold, and cash, are believed to be part of the proceeds from this criminal activity. This action by the ED underlines the seriousness of the offenses, which include cheating, money laundering, and kidnapping, as per the investigations based on First Information Reports by the Surat police. Divyesh Darji, identified as the Asia head of Bitconnect and a key accused, had been previously arrested in 2018, highlighting his central role in duping investors through the Bitconnect platform.

Implications and Outlook

This case sheds light on the darker side of the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape, exposing how innovative technologies can be exploited for fraudulent schemes. While the attachment of assets marks a crucial step towards justice for the victims, it also serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and stringent regulatory frameworks in the digital finance arena. As the legal proceedings against Darji and his associates progress, the financial community and investors are keenly watching, hopeful for a resolution that reinforces trust and security in cryptocurrency investments.