ED Confirms Attachment of Assets Worth Rs 7.59 Crore in Case Involving Former PMLA Judge

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has confirmed the seizure of properties worth Rs 7.59 crore, linked to a former special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Judge, Sudhir Parmar, and his close associates. These assets, allegedly acquired through the illicit proceeds of a money laundering and bribery case, were provisionally attached in August last year. The confirmation of the attachment order took place on January 18, following the approval of the adjudicating authority.

The Origins of the Case

The case, against the backdrop of a corruption scandal involving Parmar and others, traces its roots to an FIR filed by Haryana Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in April 2023. The FIR accused Parmar, his nephew Ajay Parmar, and Roop Kumar Bansal of the M3M Group of corruption.

The Alleged Corruption

Sudhir Parmar stands accused of accepting illegal gratification ranging between Rs 5-7 crore from real estate groups IREO and M3M in exchange for favorable judgments. The gravity of the case led to the suspension of Parmar by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana following the ACB case registration. Chargesheets were filed by the ED in August and October 2023.

Seized Assets and Arrests

The properties now up for confiscation include two immovable assets registered under the names of Parmar's relatives and friends. Several arrests have been made in connection with the case, including Parmar's nephew, two M3M promoters, and the owner of IREO.