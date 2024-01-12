ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties and bank balances totalling Rs 3.46 crore of Lakshman Hembram, a sub-postmaster from West Bengal, in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Hembram stands accused of misappropriating investors’ funds through forgery and fraudulent withdrawals.

The Allegations

Hembram allegedly closed term deposit accounts prematurely by forging the signatures of depositors. The funds from these accounts were then transferred to the depositors’ savings accounts, without their knowledge or consent. Hembram is reported to have then siphoned off these funds through more fraudulent withdrawals, once again facilitated by forged signatures.

The Investigation

The ED’s investigation into this case initiated from an FIR lodged at the Moyna police station in Purba Medinipur district. The investigation revealed that these transactions were not recorded in the depositors’ passbooks, further reinforcing the allegations of fraudulent activity. The ED views the withdrawn money, which totals Rs 4.12 crore, as proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Attachment of Assets

The ED has attached a land parcel and bank balances worth Rs 3.46 crore under the PMLA as part of the probe. It is alleged that Hembram used the withdrawn amounts to acquire movable and immovable properties, besides funding personal expenses. The seizure of these assets is a significant step in recovering the misappropriated funds and holding Hembram accountable for his actions.