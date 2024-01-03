ED Arrests Nitin Gaur in Rs 6,606 Crore GainBitcoin Ponzi Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Nitin Gaur under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged involvement in the GainBitcoin Ponzi scheme, a fraudulent operation amounting to a staggering Rs 6,606 crore. This scam, orchestrated by M/s Variable Tech and spearheaded by its promoters, including the late Amit Bhardwaj and his family, duped investors with the lure of 10% monthly returns on Bitcoin investments.

False Promises and Deceptive Practices

The funds raised from unsuspecting investors were purportedly for Bitcoin mining operations. However, these funds were allegedly employed to hoodwink the investors and siphon the Bitcoins into untraceable online wallets. Probing deeper into the scam, investigators discovered that Gaur received the proceeds of the crime in his cryptocurrency account and played a pivotal role in concealing the illicit money.

Arrest and Seizure

In the aftermath of a raid at his residence, Gaur was arrested and transported to Mumbai, where he will remain in ED custody until January 6, 2024. Alongside Gaur’s arrest, the ED conducted search operations at the premises of suspected hawala operators, unearthing additional evidence of money laundering through off-the-books cryptocurrency conversions.

Continuing Investigation and International Collaboration

Digital devices and cash were seized during the operation. While some promoters of this fraudulent scheme remain at large, properties worth Rs 69 crore have been seized. The ED is collaborating with international partners to further broaden the scope of the investigation and bring the culprits to justice.