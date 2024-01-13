ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has netted five individuals in the ongoing probe into the alleged teacher recruitment exam paper leak in Rajasthan. This investigation pertains to the senior teacher 2nd grade competitive examination paper leak of 2022. The quintet arrested on January 11 includes Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma. They were detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and subsequently remanded to three days of ED custody by a PMLA court in Jaipur.

Accused and Their Roles

The individuals arrested each played a different role in the paper leak scandal. Suresh Sau, alias Suresh Kumar, is believed to have been a key player, allegedly receiving the leaked paper from his brother-in-law Suresh Dhaka and promising a hefty sum of Rs 1 crore to Bhupendra Saran for his involvement. Vijay Damore reportedly transcribed the general knowledge paper and passed it on to Anil Kumar Meena, who further distributed it in exchange for money.

Peeraram is said to have used his bus to conduct clandestine tutoring sessions for candidates armed with the leaked paper’s answers. Pukhraj allegedly arranged accommodation for candidates and assisted in providing solutions, even partaking in the exam with the illicitly obtained paper. Arun Sharma is accused of supplying candidates with the leaked papers, charging Rs 2 lakh each, and having paid an advance of Rs 10 lakh for the papers.

Former RPSC Member Among Accused

Prior to this, Babulal Katara, a former member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), along with Anil Kumar Meena and Bhupendra Saran were also taken into custody by the ED in the same case. The ED, after initiating a money laundering case based on a Rajasthan Police FIR, filed a chargesheet against the accused in November of the past year.

The unraveling of this scandal throws a spotlight on the vulnerabilities of exam systems and the unscrupulous lengths to which some individuals will go to exploit them. While the ongoing investigation is serving to bring the culprits to justice, it is also a stark reminder of the urgent need to fortify educational systems against such subversions.