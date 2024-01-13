en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
ED Arrests Five in Connection to Alleged Exam Paper Leak in Rajasthan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has netted five individuals in the ongoing probe into the alleged teacher recruitment exam paper leak in Rajasthan. This investigation pertains to the senior teacher 2nd grade competitive examination paper leak of 2022. The quintet arrested on January 11 includes Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma. They were detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and subsequently remanded to three days of ED custody by a PMLA court in Jaipur.

Accused and Their Roles

The individuals arrested each played a different role in the paper leak scandal. Suresh Sau, alias Suresh Kumar, is believed to have been a key player, allegedly receiving the leaked paper from his brother-in-law Suresh Dhaka and promising a hefty sum of Rs 1 crore to Bhupendra Saran for his involvement. Vijay Damore reportedly transcribed the general knowledge paper and passed it on to Anil Kumar Meena, who further distributed it in exchange for money.

Peeraram is said to have used his bus to conduct clandestine tutoring sessions for candidates armed with the leaked paper’s answers. Pukhraj allegedly arranged accommodation for candidates and assisted in providing solutions, even partaking in the exam with the illicitly obtained paper. Arun Sharma is accused of supplying candidates with the leaked papers, charging Rs 2 lakh each, and having paid an advance of Rs 10 lakh for the papers.

Former RPSC Member Among Accused

Prior to this, Babulal Katara, a former member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), along with Anil Kumar Meena and Bhupendra Saran were also taken into custody by the ED in the same case. The ED, after initiating a money laundering case based on a Rajasthan Police FIR, filed a chargesheet against the accused in November of the past year.

The unraveling of this scandal throws a spotlight on the vulnerabilities of exam systems and the unscrupulous lengths to which some individuals will go to exploit them. While the ongoing investigation is serving to bring the culprits to justice, it is also a stark reminder of the urgent need to fortify educational systems against such subversions.

0
Crime Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
18 mins ago
Barbadian Man Sentenced for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl
In a case that has gripped the nation of Barbados, a man identified as Oneil Recardo Riley has been handed a starting sentence of eight years by the No. 5A Supreme Court for the kidnapping of a ten-year-old girl. The crime, which took place on February 2, 2019, saw the young girl being unlawfully removed
Barbadian Man Sentenced for Kidnapping a Ten-Year-Old Girl
Life Sentence for Michael Wyffels in 2019 Murder Case of Alan Arvey
21 mins ago
Life Sentence for Michael Wyffels in 2019 Murder Case of Alan Arvey
Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice
26 mins ago
Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice
Maplewood Resident Reports Vehicle Theft: Police Launch Investigation
20 mins ago
Maplewood Resident Reports Vehicle Theft: Police Launch Investigation
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan's Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination
21 mins ago
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan's Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination
Delayed Justice: The Murder Case of Michael Anthony Davis
21 mins ago
Delayed Justice: The Murder Case of Michael Anthony Davis
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
3 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
5 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
6 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
9 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
9 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
9 mins
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
11 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
11 mins
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
12 mins
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
11 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app