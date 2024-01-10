en English
Crime

Ecuador’s War on Drug Cartels: A Nation in Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
Ecuador’s War on Drug Cartels: A Nation in Crisis

As the sun sets, Ecuador plunges into a state of war. The enemy is not a foreign invader but an insidious internal foe – the drug cartels. President Daniel Noboa, in an unprecedented move, declared a state of war against these criminal organizations, catapulting the nation into an escalating vortex of violence that has drawn wide international attention.

The Cartels’ Reign of Terror

The gravity of the situation reached a peak following the audacious escape of notorious narco boss, Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as “Fito.” The resulting fallout has seen a surge in kidnappings and retaliatory attacks against government crackdowns. The cartels’ audacity has not been confined to the streets. Brutal prison riots and armed confrontations have resulted in numerous fatalities and hostage situations. As of now, more than 100 prison guards and staff remain in the chilling grip of captivity.

A Nation Under Siege

The cartels have been audacious, storming a state-owned TV station in Guayaquil, taking hostages in a bold display of power. The violence has seeped into the veins of the nation, causing widespread alarm. The government’s response was swift and decisive. Noboa imposed a state of emergency and a curfew, showing his commitment to regain control and restore order.

International Alarm

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, along with other international figures, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation. Geographical factors and endemic corruption have turned Ecuador into a hub for transnational organized crime. Its location, adjacent to the world’s two largest cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru, and the Guayaquil port as a crucial transit point for drug shipments, have made it an attractive center for illicit activities.

The government’s crackdown targets 22 criminal organizations in an attempt to curb the violence and drug trafficking that have quadrupled the murder rate and led to record drug seizures in recent years. The war on the cartels is on, and the world watches with bated breath as Ecuador fights to reclaim its peace.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

