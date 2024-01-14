en English
Crime

All Hostages Freed as Ecuador Resolves Prison Crisis

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
All Hostages Freed as Ecuador Resolves Prison Crisis

After a week of violence and chaos, the Ecuadorian Presidency has announced the release of all 136 remaining prison guards and administrative workers who were held hostage during a series of prison riots. The crisis, which shook the nation, emerged following a military crackdown against criminal groups, initiated by President Daniel Noboa.

Roots of the Crisis

The crackdown was a response to the escape of notorious gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as ‘Fito’, from Guayaquil prison. Fito’s escape led to a surge in violent confrontations with rival narco gangs, resulting in at least 19 deaths over the past week, including civilians, prison guards, and police officers.

Narco Gangs Influence and the State’s Response

The situation was further exacerbated by the extensive influence of narco gangs within the prisons. These facilities have been used by criminal organizations as bases for drug trafficking, ordering assassinations, and managing their illicit activities. Responding to the dire situation, President Noboa declared a 60-day nationwide state of emergency and imposed a nightly curfew. He also pledged to ‘neutralise’ the criminal groups.

Ecuador’s Struggle with Rising Violence

Ecuador has been grappling with rising violence linked to transnational drug cartels. The murder rate in the country has quadrupled since 2018, with record drug seizures reported last year. The escalating violence, which has seen over 460 prison inmates killed, many in brutal clashes, since February 2021, has led the government to consider implementing high-security prisons and even the use of ‘prison ships’.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

