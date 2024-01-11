en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ecuador’s President Says Country ‘at War’ with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Ecuador’s President Says Country ‘at War’ with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis

In a dramatic response to the escalating violence and crime linked to drug gangs, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa declared the country ‘at war’ with these criminal organizations. The situation intensified after over 130 prison guards and staff were taken hostage by gangs, and the notorious gang leader Adolfo Macias managed to escape from custody.

State of Emergency and Violence Surge

Noboa’s declaration of a 60-day state of emergency followed a series of violent incidents, including explosions and a live broadcast takeover by armed individuals. These incidents are perceived as a reaction to Noboa’s initiative to build high-security prisons designated specifically for gang leaders. The country’s armed forces are now spearheading efforts to rescue the hostages, as disturbing footage of violence against prison staff circulates on social media.

International Response and Deportation Plans

Amid the security crisis, Noboa’s administration has outlined plans to deport foreign prisoners, with Colombians being the first to be repatriated. This move aims to alleviate prison overcrowding and reduce the financial strain on the country’s resources. Colombian Justice Minister Nestor Osuna clarified that the extradited prisoners would face incarceration in Colombia only if they have pending charges.

Global Aid and Cooperation

As Ecuador grapples with this security challenge, it has secured the support of its lawmakers and reached out to international ambassadors, including those from the U.S., for aid and cooperation. The United States has pledged its support, and Ecuador’s $800 million security plan includes a budget for the purchase of $200 million worth of weapons from the U.S. Meanwhile, neighboring Peru is investigating potential smuggling of explosives by its military, which may have been utilized in the ongoing gang violence in Ecuador.

Impact on Everyday Life

Since the surge in violence, Ecuador has made 70 arrests, but police are still desperately searching for four kidnapped officers and identifying casualties. The situation has led to significant disruptions in everyday life, reminiscent of pandemic lockdowns, with businesses operating remotely, schools conducting virtual classes, and a pervasive sense of unease among the populace.

0
Crime International Relations Security
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 seconds ago
Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting
Italian junior minister for cultural heritage, Vittorio Sgarbi, finds himself in the eye of a storm over allegations of tampering with a stolen 17th-century painting, thereby casting shadows on the sanctity of Italy’s national cultural assets. The painting, “The Capture of Saint Peter” by Rutilio Manetti, was reported stolen from a castle in Piedmont in
Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting
Nocturnal Disturbances Rattle Negri Sembilan Village; Penang Man Arrested for Counterfeit Sales
14 mins ago
Nocturnal Disturbances Rattle Negri Sembilan Village; Penang Man Arrested for Counterfeit Sales
Tomi Lahren Reflects on Predators in Power Amid New Epstein Document Release
14 mins ago
Tomi Lahren Reflects on Predators in Power Amid New Epstein Document Release
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
11 mins ago
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
13 mins ago
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
13 mins ago
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
Latest Headlines
World News
UN Expert Warns of WHO's Gender Self-Identification Policy's Impact on Women
53 seconds
UN Expert Warns of WHO's Gender Self-Identification Policy's Impact on Women
New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections
4 mins
New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
9 mins
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
10 mins
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
11 mins
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
11 mins
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
11 mins
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
13 mins
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
14 mins
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
39 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app