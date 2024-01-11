Ecuador’s President Says Country ‘at War’ with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis

In a dramatic response to the escalating violence and crime linked to drug gangs, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa declared the country ‘at war’ with these criminal organizations. The situation intensified after over 130 prison guards and staff were taken hostage by gangs, and the notorious gang leader Adolfo Macias managed to escape from custody.

State of Emergency and Violence Surge

Noboa’s declaration of a 60-day state of emergency followed a series of violent incidents, including explosions and a live broadcast takeover by armed individuals. These incidents are perceived as a reaction to Noboa’s initiative to build high-security prisons designated specifically for gang leaders. The country’s armed forces are now spearheading efforts to rescue the hostages, as disturbing footage of violence against prison staff circulates on social media.

International Response and Deportation Plans

Amid the security crisis, Noboa’s administration has outlined plans to deport foreign prisoners, with Colombians being the first to be repatriated. This move aims to alleviate prison overcrowding and reduce the financial strain on the country’s resources. Colombian Justice Minister Nestor Osuna clarified that the extradited prisoners would face incarceration in Colombia only if they have pending charges.

Global Aid and Cooperation

As Ecuador grapples with this security challenge, it has secured the support of its lawmakers and reached out to international ambassadors, including those from the U.S., for aid and cooperation. The United States has pledged its support, and Ecuador’s $800 million security plan includes a budget for the purchase of $200 million worth of weapons from the U.S. Meanwhile, neighboring Peru is investigating potential smuggling of explosives by its military, which may have been utilized in the ongoing gang violence in Ecuador.

Impact on Everyday Life

Since the surge in violence, Ecuador has made 70 arrests, but police are still desperately searching for four kidnapped officers and identifying casualties. The situation has led to significant disruptions in everyday life, reminiscent of pandemic lockdowns, with businesses operating remotely, schools conducting virtual classes, and a pervasive sense of unease among the populace.