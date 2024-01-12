en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ecuador’s President Outlines High-Security Prison Plans Amid Hostage Crisis Involving Nearly 180 Prison Staff

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Ecuador’s President Outlines High-Security Prison Plans Amid Hostage Crisis Involving Nearly 180 Prison Staff

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has declared a two-pronged strategy in the face of escalating gang violence and a hostage crisis: the announcement of two new high-security prisons and a refusal to negotiate with what he has termed ‘terrorist gangs’. This move follows a surge in violence that has seen nearly 180 prison staff taken hostage by inmates, attacks on a TV station, explosions across various cities, and the abduction of police officers.

A Response to Retaliation

The recent upsurge in violence is seen as retaliation against Noboa’s security strategies. By Thursday, at least seven prisons reported hostage situations, with 158 prison guards and 20 administrative staff held captive. However, the exact status of these hostages remains unclear, and their families, along with the prison workers’ union, are demanding decisive government action.

Military Control and Unverified Videos

The military has assumed control of the affected prisons, but this hasn’t stopped the spread of videos on social media showing staff being violently attacked. The authenticity of these videos is yet to be confirmed. In response to the crisis, Noboa has declared a 60-day state of emergency, deploying the military, designating 22 gangs as terrorist groups, and vowing to house gang leaders in the proposed new prisons.

Proposed Prisons: A Solution?

The new facilities aim to isolate inmates from external communication, have their own utilities, and employ guards with concealed identities. This move comes at a time when Ecuador struggles with a severe shortage of prison guards for its large inmate population. The government is seeking international assistance, including from the United States and Israel, for military support, intelligence, and prison expertise.

Impact on the Nation

Despite the violence and unrest, oil and mining production has not been affected, and exports are being protected. However, the atmosphere in urban areas like Quito and Guayaquil remains tense, with virtual classes and quieter streets reflective of the current state of affairs.

0
Crime Ecuador Security
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Poisoning Death of Iris Rita Alfera: Woman Charged, Community Fights Child Abuse
In a shocking revelation, Aleidia Lynnae Owens, a 20-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, has been charged with the unsettling death of Iris Rita Alfera, her boyfriend’s 20-month-old daughter. Owens now faces a series of charges, including three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of children, following the
Poisoning Death of Iris Rita Alfera: Woman Charged, Community Fights Child Abuse
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Riots and Looting
16 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Riots and Looting
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
17 mins ago
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting Border Patrol Agent
10 mins ago
Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting Border Patrol Agent
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
11 mins ago
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated
15 mins ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated
Latest Headlines
World News
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
43 seconds
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
4 mins
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
4 mins
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
4 mins
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 mins
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
5 mins
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
5 mins
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
6 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
43 seconds
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app