Crime

Ecuador’s President Outlines High-Security Prison Plans Amid Hostage Crisis Involving Nearly 180 Prison Staff

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Ecuador’s President Outlines High-Security Prison Plans Amid Hostage Crisis Involving Nearly 180 Prison Staff

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has declared a two-pronged strategy in the face of escalating gang violence and a hostage crisis: the announcement of two new high-security prisons and a refusal to negotiate with what he has termed ‘terrorist gangs’. This move follows a surge in violence that has seen nearly 180 prison staff taken hostage by inmates, attacks on a TV station, explosions across various cities, and the abduction of police officers.

A Response to Retaliation

The recent upsurge in violence is seen as retaliation against Noboa’s security strategies. By Thursday, at least seven prisons reported hostage situations, with 158 prison guards and 20 administrative staff held captive. However, the exact status of these hostages remains unclear, and their families, along with the prison workers’ union, are demanding decisive government action.

Military Control and Unverified Videos

The military has assumed control of the affected prisons, but this hasn’t stopped the spread of videos on social media showing staff being violently attacked. The authenticity of these videos is yet to be confirmed. In response to the crisis, Noboa has declared a 60-day state of emergency, deploying the military, designating 22 gangs as terrorist groups, and vowing to house gang leaders in the proposed new prisons.

Proposed Prisons: A Solution?

The new facilities aim to isolate inmates from external communication, have their own utilities, and employ guards with concealed identities. This move comes at a time when Ecuador struggles with a severe shortage of prison guards for its large inmate population. The government is seeking international assistance, including from the United States and Israel, for military support, intelligence, and prison expertise.

Impact on the Nation

Despite the violence and unrest, oil and mining production has not been affected, and exports are being protected. However, the atmosphere in urban areas like Quito and Guayaquil remains tense, with virtual classes and quieter streets reflective of the current state of affairs.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

