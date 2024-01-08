en English
Crime

Leader of Los Choneros Escapes Ecuador Prison, Triggers Massive Manhunt

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Leader of Los Choneros Escapes Ecuador Prison, Triggers Massive Manhunt

Authorities in Ecuador face a daunting challenge following the escape of the country’s ‘most wanted prisoner’, Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as ‘Fito’.

As the leader of the notorious Los Choneros criminal gang, Macias’ disappearance from the Guayaquil prison has put the nation on high alert and triggered a large-scale manhunt.

Macias, who was serving a 34-year sentence for a range of offenses including drug trafficking and murder, vanished without a trace.

His absence was confirmed by the national commander of police, General Cesar Zapata, during a press conference.

The news of Macias’ escape has caused significant concern due to his role as a key figure in one of Ecuador’s most prominent criminal organizations.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

