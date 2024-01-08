Leader of Los Choneros Escapes Ecuador Prison, Triggers Massive Manhunt

Authorities in Ecuador face a daunting challenge following the escape of the country’s ‘most wanted prisoner’, Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as ‘Fito’.

As the leader of the notorious Los Choneros criminal gang, Macias’ disappearance from the Guayaquil prison has put the nation on high alert and triggered a large-scale manhunt.

Macias, who was serving a 34-year sentence for a range of offenses including drug trafficking and murder, vanished without a trace.

His absence was confirmed by the national commander of police, General Cesar Zapata, during a press conference.

The news of Macias’ escape has caused significant concern due to his role as a key figure in one of Ecuador’s most prominent criminal organizations.