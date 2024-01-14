en English
Crime

Ecuador’s Government Crackdown on Gang Activity: Over 1,100 Arrested

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Ecuador's Government Crackdown on Gang Activity: Over 1,100 Arrested

In a significant crackdown on gang activity, the Ecuadorian government has arrested over 1,100 individuals in the past five days, with security forces killing five suspects during the operations. The stringent actions are a retort to the escalating gang violence tormenting Ecuador, symbolizing the government’s unwavering commitment to combat organized crime and reinstate safety and order. The operations, part of a broader strategy, mark a zero-tolerance policy towards organized crime that has contributed to a deteriorating security situation.

Hardline Crackdown on Organized Crime

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has dismissed allegations of an indiscriminate campaign to hunt down and kill gang members, despite the country enduring deadly violence. Determined to prevent Ecuador from spiraling into a ‘narco-state’, Noboa endorses a hardline crackdown on organized crime groups. He has deployed over 22,000 soldiers to counter the terror campaign initiated by criminal gangs in response to the government’s crackdown on organized crime. However, experts caution that militarization alone may not yield lasting change and advocate for the integration of security policies with social investment programs.

Similar Efforts Yield Mixed Results

Previous security crackdowns in El Salvador and Mexico have produced mixed results, attracting criticism from human rights activists and leading to a surge in violence. Colombian President Gustavo Petro attributes the rise of international gangs in the Americas to the ‘wrong anti-drug policy’ and calls for potent youth empowerment policies. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the other hand, has advocated a ‘hugs not bullets’ strategy, addressing violent crime by combating poverty and inequality through social programs.

Ecuador Battles a Surge in Gang Violence

Ecuador has grappled with a surge in gang violence following the escape of the leader of the country’s biggest gang, Los Choneros. This prompted a government crackdown on drug cartels and led to the deployment of troops patrolling the streets after a series of explosions and armed attacks, leaving at least 16 people dead within five days. Amidst a restive and graft-afflicted penitentiary system where druglords wield outsized control, at least 175 prison guards and administrative officials are currently held hostage by inmates. The situation has led neighboring Colombia and Peru to bolster security on their borders, with Colombia on high alert for 20 fugitives from Ecuador.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

