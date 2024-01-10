en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ecuador’s Escalating Crisis: 13 Arrested in Live TV Hostage Scenario

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Ecuador’s Escalating Crisis: 13 Arrested in Live TV Hostage Scenario

In a chilling display of audacity, 13 individuals, including 12 Ecuadorians and one Venezuelan, took hostages during a live broadcast at the facilities of TC Television in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Among them were two minors, brandishing their affiliations to gang culture with celebratory signs on camera, casting a grim shadow over the nation’s escalating security crisis.

Unraveling the Crisis

The crisis can be traced back to the escape of notorious narco boss, Fito, leading to a surge in retaliatory actions by rival gangs. The subsequent escalation of violence has seen the country’s murder rate quadruple from 2018 to 2022, with over 7,800 homicides recorded in the previous year alone. Further exacerbating the situation was the escape of another infamous drug lord, Fabricio Colon Pico, triggering unrest in multiple prisons across the country.

A Nation Under Siege

As the violence escalated, criminal gangs began a series of coordinated attacks across Ecuador. The most audacious was the storming of the television station in Guayaquil, leading to the arrest of the 13 individuals and prompting President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of ‘internal armed conflict’. Following this, 20 drug trafficking gangs were designated as terrorist groups, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Response and Ramifications

In the ensuing chaos, the nation’s security forces responded decisively, rescuing the hostages and arresting the assailants at TC Television. The police chief vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice for their terrorist acts, even as violence continued to rock the city of Guayaquil, where at least eight people were killed on the same day. This hostage crisis and the broader wave of violence has sown seeds of concern among the populace, as reflected in the trending hashtag ‘EcuadorBajoAtaque’ (Ecuador Under Attack).

0
Crime Ecuador Security
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Missing 85-Year-Old Man Found Safe in Kentucky, Returns Home
In a heartening turn of events, an 85-year-old man, who had caused much concern after he went missing in western Kentucky, has been found safe and returned home. Paul Sexton, whose disappearance had prompted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to issue a public alert, was last seen in the area of Hendron, Lone Oak/Old Mayfield
Missing 85-Year-Old Man Found Safe in Kentucky, Returns Home
Father Seeks Answers in the Mysterious Death of Milwaukee Teen
6 mins ago
Father Seeks Answers in the Mysterious Death of Milwaukee Teen
Lawrence McDonald's Stabbing: A Fatal Altercation Prompts Police Investigation
7 mins ago
Lawrence McDonald's Stabbing: A Fatal Altercation Prompts Police Investigation
Conway Brawl: Arrests, Community Outrage, and an Ongoing Investigation
3 mins ago
Conway Brawl: Arrests, Community Outrage, and an Ongoing Investigation
Warren Teenager Pleads Guilty to Weapon Theft and Robbery Charges
4 mins ago
Warren Teenager Pleads Guilty to Weapon Theft and Robbery Charges
Court Sets Two-Week Deadline for DPP to Charge Shakahola Massacre Suspects
5 mins ago
Court Sets Two-Week Deadline for DPP to Charge Shakahola Massacre Suspects
Latest Headlines
World News
Democrats Support Biden's Authority on Immigration Parole Process
14 seconds
Democrats Support Biden's Authority on Immigration Parole Process
Local School's Sports Meet Underscores Importance of Physical Fitness in Education
22 seconds
Local School's Sports Meet Underscores Importance of Physical Fitness in Education
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
36 seconds
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride
1 min
Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology
1 min
Özgenur Çelik: A Rising Star in Nanodrug Technology
California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s
1 min
California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions
2 mins
NCT's Haechan Temporarily Steps Down Due to Health Concerns, Sparks Industry-Wide Discussions
High School Basketball in Montana: A Display of Thrilling Matches and Standout Performances
4 mins
High School Basketball in Montana: A Display of Thrilling Matches and Standout Performances
Inter Miami CF Bolsters Squad with Julian Gressel Signing
4 mins
Inter Miami CF Bolsters Squad with Julian Gressel Signing
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
55 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app