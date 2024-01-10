en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ecuador’s Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader’s Escape Unleashes Violence

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Ecuador’s Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader’s Escape Unleashes Violence

As chaos and violence wrack Ecuador, the nation grapples with the ramifications of a powerful gang leader’s escape from an overcrowded prison in Guayaquil. Notorious drug lord, Adolfo Macias, known as Fito, vanished in what is now causing a nationwide crisis, amplified by uprisings in several prisons, hostage situations and brutal displays of power by criminal mafias.

Escalating Violence and Chaos

Retaliation was swift and deadly. Gunmen, their identities shrouded behind masks, stormed a television station in Guayaquil, holding anchors and staff hostage. The ordeal, played out live on air, included a violent exchange of gunfire with police, ending only with the arrest of these audacious attackers. The intent was clear: to send a chilling message about the consequences of challenging the mafias.

Violence quickly spilled over into the streets. Reports of explosions, burning vehicles, looting, and gunfire painted a picture of a country under siege. Guayaquil bore the brunt of this violence, with at least eight dead and two injured in various incidents. The upheaval also led to the shutdown of shops, schools, government offices, imposing gridlocked traffic in Quito and Guayaquil, as workers were hastily sent home.

Government’s Response to Crisis

In response to the escalating bedlam, President Daniel Noboa declared an internal armed conflict and took the unprecedented step of labeling two dozen gangs as terrorist organizations. A nationwide overnight curfew was imposed, and the military was given authority to patrol the streets and take control of prisons. This order came in the wake of deploying more than 3,000 police and military officers in a relentless search for the fugitive gang leader, Macias.

Five hospitals, meanwhile, had been overtaken, and a state of emergency had been declared. President Noboa emphasized the need for security forces to take control of Ecuador’s prison system, indicating an end to the era where criminals dictate government actions.

A Nation at Crossroads

The current crisis, undoubtedly one of the most severe in the country’s history, has pushed Ecuador to a critical crossroad. The influence of organized crime has reached the corridors of power, with the violence being linked to drug trafficking and competition between local crime gangs with ties to Mexican and Balkan drug cartels. These gangs have even adopted urban guerrilla tactics from disbanded Colombian groups, further escalating the situation.

As Ecuador faces this major crisis, the world watches closely. The government’s response, both immediate and long-term, will not only determine the resolution of this crisis but will also shape the future of the nation. While the immediate priority is to quell the violence and restore order, the true test lies in curbing the influence of organized crime and ensuring such a crisis does not recur.

0
Crime Ecuador Security
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
State of Emergency Declared in South America Following Gang Leader's Prison Escape
In the wake of a high-profile prison escape, a South American nation teeters on the brink of chaos. The disappearance of a notorious gang leader has sparked an outbreak of violence, compelling the country’s president to declare a state of emergency. This dramatic development underscores the volatile security situation, raising public safety concerns and fears
State of Emergency Declared in South America Following Gang Leader's Prison Escape
IED Explosion in Borno, Nigeria: A Tragic Tale of Eight Lives Lost
10 mins ago
IED Explosion in Borno, Nigeria: A Tragic Tale of Eight Lives Lost
Nyanga Triple Homicide: Suspect in Custody as Case Unfolds
17 mins ago
Nyanga Triple Homicide: Suspect in Custody as Case Unfolds
Perth Arrest Turns Tragic: Police Shoot Dog After Attack
2 mins ago
Perth Arrest Turns Tragic: Police Shoot Dog After Attack
Ecuador's President Declares War Amid Escalating Prison Crisis
5 mins ago
Ecuador's President Declares War Amid Escalating Prison Crisis
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
8 mins ago
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
19 seconds
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
37 seconds
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
2 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
3 mins
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
5 mins
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
5 mins
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
6 mins
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
7 mins
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app