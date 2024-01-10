Ecuador’s Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader’s Escape Unleashes Violence

As chaos and violence wrack Ecuador, the nation grapples with the ramifications of a powerful gang leader’s escape from an overcrowded prison in Guayaquil. Notorious drug lord, Adolfo Macias, known as Fito, vanished in what is now causing a nationwide crisis, amplified by uprisings in several prisons, hostage situations and brutal displays of power by criminal mafias.

Escalating Violence and Chaos

Retaliation was swift and deadly. Gunmen, their identities shrouded behind masks, stormed a television station in Guayaquil, holding anchors and staff hostage. The ordeal, played out live on air, included a violent exchange of gunfire with police, ending only with the arrest of these audacious attackers. The intent was clear: to send a chilling message about the consequences of challenging the mafias.

Violence quickly spilled over into the streets. Reports of explosions, burning vehicles, looting, and gunfire painted a picture of a country under siege. Guayaquil bore the brunt of this violence, with at least eight dead and two injured in various incidents. The upheaval also led to the shutdown of shops, schools, government offices, imposing gridlocked traffic in Quito and Guayaquil, as workers were hastily sent home.

Government’s Response to Crisis

In response to the escalating bedlam, President Daniel Noboa declared an internal armed conflict and took the unprecedented step of labeling two dozen gangs as terrorist organizations. A nationwide overnight curfew was imposed, and the military was given authority to patrol the streets and take control of prisons. This order came in the wake of deploying more than 3,000 police and military officers in a relentless search for the fugitive gang leader, Macias.

Five hospitals, meanwhile, had been overtaken, and a state of emergency had been declared. President Noboa emphasized the need for security forces to take control of Ecuador’s prison system, indicating an end to the era where criminals dictate government actions.

A Nation at Crossroads

The current crisis, undoubtedly one of the most severe in the country’s history, has pushed Ecuador to a critical crossroad. The influence of organized crime has reached the corridors of power, with the violence being linked to drug trafficking and competition between local crime gangs with ties to Mexican and Balkan drug cartels. These gangs have even adopted urban guerrilla tactics from disbanded Colombian groups, further escalating the situation.

As Ecuador faces this major crisis, the world watches closely. The government’s response, both immediate and long-term, will not only determine the resolution of this crisis but will also shape the future of the nation. While the immediate priority is to quell the violence and restore order, the true test lies in curbing the influence of organized crime and ensuring such a crisis does not recur.