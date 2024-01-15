Ecuador’s Crackdown on Organized Crime: Military and Police Regain Control of Prisons

In a display of state power and determination, Ecuador’s military and police stormed several prisons swept up in violence and hostage situations. The unrest was sparked off on January 8, with the daring escape of notorious drug lord, Adolfo Macias, from a prison in Guayaquil. In the face of escalating violence and prison riots, President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency on January 9, imposing a night-time curfew.

Government’s Stand Against ‘Drug Terrorists’

Refusing to negotiate with entities it labels as ‘drug terrorists,’ the government’s stance is unyielding. President Noboa has characterized the situation as an ‘internal armed conflict,’ thereby sanctioning the deployment of troops on the streets to combat these organized crime factions. This move underscores the government’s aggressive approach to the challenges posed by organized crime within the nation’s penal system.

Regaining Control: Raids on Prisons

Approximately 800 military and police officers were involved in regaining control of a prison in the city of Machala, in the El Oro province. An additional 1,100 personnel conducted operations in a prison in Esmeraldas, the capital of Esmeraldas Province. Among the items confiscated during these operations were explosives, alcohol, and household appliances, indicating a level of organized criminality within these prison walls. The military also announced the complete retaking of control of the Turi prison in Azuay province.

National Crackdown

As part of this comprehensive crackdown, security forces have carried out over 10,000 operations across Ecuador’s 24 provinces. These rigorous efforts have resulted in the arrest of 1,105 individuals, including 125 classified as ‘terrorists.’ The swift and decisive actions by the Ecuadorian government highlight its commitment to combating the influence of organized crime, even within the confines of its penal system.