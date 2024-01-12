en English
Crime

Ecuadorian Americans Distressed as Violence Escalates in Ecuador Amid Drug Trafficking Turmoil

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Ecuadorian Americans Distressed as Violence Escalates in Ecuador Amid Drug Trafficking Turmoil

Ecuador is presently grappling with a significant rise in drug trafficking-related violence, an escalation that has led to a robust response from the government and growing concern among Ecuadorian Americans. The surge in violence has seen a public television station overtaken by masked gunmen, abductions of police officers, prison guards and staff, and a series of explosions and killings.

Government’s Response to the Crisis

In light of the prevailing crisis, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has announced plans for two high-security prisons and has declared the country at war with terrorist groups, referring to the 22 gangs that the government has identified as such. There is substantial evidence that these gangs have significant control over the jails, with drug lords operating from within them.

Concern Among Ecuadorian Americans

Former Congress member Debbie Mucarsel Powell, an Ecuadorian American, has voiced her deep concern for the safety of her friends and family in Ecuador. She recollected her own experiences of growing up in Ecuador during a time of military dictatorship and the murder of her father due to criminal violence. The current situation has also had a profound impact on the Ecuadorian community in the U.S., with many families fearful for their relatives back home and adhering to curfews.

Measures to Combat the Violence

The government’s countermeasures include plans to deport over 1,500 foreign prisoners and requests for aid from the United States. A national curfew has been imposed following the disappearance of a convicted gang leader from prison. This violence is believed to be connected to an ongoing corruption scandal that has unveiled links between drug traffickers and political officials. The country’s ports have become significant for traffickers moving illegal drugs, especially cocaine, since the 2000s. Mucarsel Powell has vowed to push for clear U.S. support of President Noboa’s efforts to combat the violence.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

