en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots

In a stirring turn of events, Ecuador has successfully gained control over a tense hostage situation, securing the release of all 136 hostages taken during prison riots. The crisis, fueled by the escape of notorious gang leader, Adolfo Macias, popularly known as ‘Fito’, instigated a wave of violence across prison facilities. Following a week of violent clashes and military crackdown on criminal groups, the combined efforts of the police and the national army led to the resolution of the hostage crisis.

Ecuador’s Week of Turmoil

President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day nationwide state of emergency, in response to the escalating unrest in the country. The violence, which erupted after Fito’s escape from Guayaquil prison, led to riots in at least five prisons and subsequent attacks on security forces. In an operation that saw the loss of 19 lives, including civilians, prison guards, and police, President Noboa launched a military operation to quell the unrest. Alongside this, eight individuals labeled as ‘terrorists’ were killed, and 27 escaped prisoners were recaptured.

Hostage Crisis Resolution

The release of the hostages was achieved through the coordinated efforts of the police and the national army. A testament to the patriotic and courageous work of these forces, the operation saw the release of 158 prison guards and 20 administrative staffers who were taken hostage during the crisis. President Noboa praised the armed forces, national police, and SNAI for their commendable work in the face of adversity.

A Growing Threat

Despite the resolution of the hostage crisis, the situation has put neighboring Colombia on high alert due to the risk of Fito crossing the border. Ecuador has witnessed a dramatic increase in violence in recent years, attributed to the expansion of transnational cartels. The murder rate in Ecuador has quadrupled from 2018 to 2022, with a record number of murders and drug seizures reported last year. In a bid to combat the influence of criminal gangs within the prison system, President Noboa has introduced high-security prisons and proposed the construction of ‘prison ships’.

0
Crime Ecuador Military
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 seconds ago
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
Western Australia Police have launched an investigation into troubling allegations of physical assault by a female staff member at a Wheatbelt school. The accusations have stemmed from concerned parents of primary school-aged children attending the regional school. It is alleged that the staff member resorted to physically reprimanding the students, hitting them on the back
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody
34 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Over Remote Control Dispute: Maryland Man in Custody
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
38 mins ago
Doncaster Community Mourns as Respected Doctor Found Deceased
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow
12 mins ago
Passenger Attacks Pilot on Delayed IndiGo Flight: Public Outcry and Legal Actions Follow
Delhi Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National Over Financial Dispute
25 mins ago
Delhi Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National Over Financial Dispute
Singapore Man Faces Charges for False Bomb Threat at Motorshow
25 mins ago
Singapore Man Faces Charges for False Bomb Threat at Motorshow
Latest Headlines
World News
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
59 seconds
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
2 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
3 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
4 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
5 mins
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
6 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
6 mins
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
6 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
59 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app