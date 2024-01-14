en English
Crime

Ecuador Prison Riots: Hostages Freed Amidst Military Crackdown

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Ecuador Prison Riots: Hostages Freed Amidst Military Crackdown

In a valiant display of security prowess, all 136 hostages in Ecuador’s prison riots were released on Saturday night. The hostages, a mix of guards and administrative workers, found themselves in the crosshairs of a violent reaction from inmates to a military crackdown. President Daniel Noboa ordered the crackdown in response to a notorious gang leader’s escape from the Guayaquil prison.

The Escaped Gang Leader

Jose Adolfo Macias, alias ‘Fito,’ head of ‘Los Choneros’, the country’s primary gang, slipped away from authorities, sparking off riots in at least five prisons and attacks on security forces. His escape and the ensuing chaos highlighted the increasing violence and drug trafficking that have been plaguing the historically peaceful nation of Ecuador.

Joint Efforts for a Hostage Release

The release of the hostages was the result of the joint efforts of the police and army, as confirmed by the prison authorities. Taking to social media, President Noboa lauded these efforts, marking a small victory in an ongoing battle against burgeoning criminal factions within the country’s prison system.

Aftermath and Future Measures

The violent outbreak claimed at least 19 lives, including civilians and security personnel. The authorities neutralized eight ‘terrorists’ and recaptured 27 escaped prisoners. As Ecuador reels from this upheaval, a national state of emergency has been declared, along with a nightly curfew. The manhunt for Fito continues, with neighboring Colombia heightening its security measures in fear of Fito crossing the border.

In tackling the surge in violence and criminal activity, President Noboa introduced several measures. These include constructing ‘super maximum’ security prisons and mulling over the concept of ‘prison ships’. As Ecuador grapples with an escalating crisis, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a swift resolution.

0
Crime Security South America
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

