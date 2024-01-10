en English
Crime

Ecuador in Turmoil: Gang Leader’s Escape Unleashes Unprecedented Violence

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
Ecuador in Turmoil: Gang Leader's Escape Unleashes Unprecedented Violence

Violence has engulfed Ecuador in the wake of the disappearance of notorious gang leader, Adolfo Macias, widely known as Fito, from prison. The escalating unrest has manifested in explosions, looting, gunfire, and burning vehicles, with uprisings occurring not only in the streets but also within the confines of several prisons.

State of Emergency Declared

In a bid to restore peace and take control of the spiraling situation, President Daniel Noboa has declared a 60-day state of emergency. As part of the emergency measures, a nationwide curfew has been instituted and the military authorized to patrol the streets and seize control of prisons.

Chaos Reigns Supreme

The disorder reached a fevered pitch when gunmen brazenly stormed a TV studio during a live broadcast in Guayaquil, forcing staff members to the ground and demanding that the president refrain from intervening. The police were finally able to arrest 13 people and rescue hostages at the studio.

As a result of these disturbances, at least 11 people have lost their lives. Schools, shops, and government offices are shut down, and major cities like Guayaquil and Quito are mired in heavy traffic congestion. Reports indicate that another major gang leader, in addition to several other inmates, have managed to escape from prison.

Government Response

President Noboa has taken a decisive stand against the gangs. He has labeled 24 gangs as terrorist organizations and ordered the military to neutralize them. This conflict is seen as a fallout of foreign drug traffickers collaborating with local gangs to expand the drug trafficking industry within Ecuador. This illicit collaboration has led to government infiltration, business extortion, and violence against those who oppose them.

Fito, who is believed to run his criminal enterprise from prison, had previously escaped in 2013 and was recently moved to a maximum security wing. This move is speculated to have potentially triggered his escape and the subsequent surge in violence.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

