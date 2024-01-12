en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Sparks Nationwide Chaos

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Sparks Nationwide Chaos

Ecuador is in a state of chaos following the disappearance of two influential gang leaders. The ensuing events have plunged the nation into a spiral of violence and fear, with prison riots, kidnappings, and a live television station invasion marking the severe escalation of the crisis. The turmoil began when Adolfo Macias, a formidable gang leader, mysteriously vanished from his cell. This led to a military intervention in a prison compound in Guayaquil, igniting further unrest.

Escalating Unrest and Violence

In the wake of Macias’ disappearance, inmates took guards hostage, scores of prisoners escaped, and another prominent gang figure managed to break free. The chaos breached the prison walls, spreading into cities and towns, as drug gangs flexed their muscle. Disturbing reports of explosions, hospitals under siege, and vehicles set on fire filled the news, with innocent civilians caught in the crossfire as they sought safety. Public services, such as bus transportation, came to a halt, intensifying the sense of panic pervading the nation.

Government Response

President Daniel Noboa responded to the crisis by deploying the military against these “terrorist” groups in an attempt to restore peace. However, the government’s efforts seem to be struggling against the tide of violence, with some critics raising concerns about the potential for Ecuador to become a full ‘narco-state’. The president declared an internal armed conflict and ordered the military to neutralize two dozen gangs, imposing a nationwide overnight curfew and giving the military the authority to patrol the streets and seize control of the prisons.

Broadcasting Terror

In a terrifying display of audacity, gunmen wearing masks stormed a television station in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city. Anchors and staff were taken hostage, and a gunfight with police unfolded on live television before the assailants were subdued and arrested. This act of violence has only heightened the pervasive sense of fear and uncertainty gripping the nation, as the government continues to grapple with the crisis.

0
Crime Military South America
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 mins ago
North Carolina Man Convicted on Federal Hate Crime Charges
In a significant ruling in Greensboro, North Carolina, a man named Marian Hudak, aged 52, has been found guilty on federal charges for hate crimes. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents of racially incited aggression. The first assault took place in October 2021, where Hudak targeted his Hispanic neighbor, launching a tirade of racial
North Carolina Man Convicted on Federal Hate Crime Charges
Police Accountability in 2024: A Year of Reckoning
27 mins ago
Police Accountability in 2024: A Year of Reckoning
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
27 mins ago
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
11 mins ago
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
South Carolina Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
12 mins ago
South Carolina Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Felony Charges Announced Against Two Men in Separate LA County Sexual Assault Cases
13 mins ago
Felony Charges Announced Against Two Men in Separate LA County Sexual Assault Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
1 min
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
2 mins
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
2 mins
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
4 mins
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
4 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
5 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
6 mins
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
6 mins
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
6 mins
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app