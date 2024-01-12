State of Emergency in Ecuador as Notorious Gang Leader Fito Escapes Prison

In an unprecedented surge of violence, Ecuador is grappling with the escape of notorious gang leader, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as Fito. The leader of the criminal organization Los Choneros, who was serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking, has vanished from his prison cell, leading to a state of emergency declaration by the government.

The disappearance of Macías has set off a wave of terror throughout Ecuador, with at least 30 attacks nationwide, including a live assault on a television station in Guayaquil by gang members. The military has been dispatched into prisons in an attempt to regain control, exacerbating the crisis.

Notorious Criminal History

Los Choneros, now classified as a terrorist organization, is believed to be linked to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel. Their rise has resulted in an increase of violence, including car bombings, kidnappings, and slayings across the country. Macías began serving his sentence in 2011, leading a lavish prison life with privileges such as parties, forbidden items, and even a decorated cell with murals of his own image.

After the 2020 death of Los Choneros’ initial leader, José Luis Zambrano, alias Rasquiña, Macías became the sole leader following the murder of co-leader Junior Roldán. His escape is believed to have been timed before a scheduled transfer to a maximum-security prison, although officials have not confirmed this. Macías, who pulled off an escape in 2013, has left authorities baffled again with no trace of his current whereabouts or the exact circumstances of his disappearance. Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has publicly questioned the extent of Macías’ prison privileges, adding another layer of complexity to this crisis.