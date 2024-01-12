en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

State of Emergency in Ecuador as Notorious Gang Leader Fito Escapes Prison

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
State of Emergency in Ecuador as Notorious Gang Leader Fito Escapes Prison

In an unprecedented surge of violence, Ecuador is grappling with the escape of notorious gang leader, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as Fito. The leader of the criminal organization Los Choneros, who was serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking, has vanished from his prison cell, leading to a state of emergency declaration by the government.

The disappearance of Macías has set off a wave of terror throughout Ecuador, with at least 30 attacks nationwide, including a live assault on a television station in Guayaquil by gang members. The military has been dispatched into prisons in an attempt to regain control, exacerbating the crisis.

Notorious Criminal History

Los Choneros, now classified as a terrorist organization, is believed to be linked to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel. Their rise has resulted in an increase of violence, including car bombings, kidnappings, and slayings across the country. Macías began serving his sentence in 2011, leading a lavish prison life with privileges such as parties, forbidden items, and even a decorated cell with murals of his own image.

After the 2020 death of Los Choneros’ initial leader, José Luis Zambrano, alias Rasquiña, Macías became the sole leader following the murder of co-leader Junior Roldán. His escape is believed to have been timed before a scheduled transfer to a maximum-security prison, although officials have not confirmed this. Macías, who pulled off an escape in 2013, has left authorities baffled again with no trace of his current whereabouts or the exact circumstances of his disappearance. Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has publicly questioned the extent of Macías’ prison privileges, adding another layer of complexity to this crisis.

0
Crime Ecuador Social Issues
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 mins ago
Edward Murimi Opens Up About Drugs and Crime: A Candid Confession
In an interview, Edward Murimi, a former criminal and drug user, laid bare a truth that is often whispered but rarely voiced with such candor. He candidly admitted that his past involvement with illicit substances, including marijuana and ‘tap-tap’, had a profound effect on his capacity to commit crimes. The influence of these substances, Murimi
Edward Murimi Opens Up About Drugs and Crime: A Candid Confession
Tragic End for 20-Year-Old in Zion: Gunshots Echo in the Night
28 mins ago
Tragic End for 20-Year-Old in Zion: Gunshots Echo in the Night
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Turmoil
29 mins ago
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Turmoil
Court Upholds Tyson Grech's Six-Year Rape Sentence
23 mins ago
Court Upholds Tyson Grech's Six-Year Rape Sentence
Inmate and Officer's Illicit Affair Uncovered at HMP Birmingham: A Case of Professional Misconduct
26 mins ago
Inmate and Officer's Illicit Affair Uncovered at HMP Birmingham: A Case of Professional Misconduct
Cornwall Police Incidents Lead to Arrests; Major Crackdown in Torquay
28 mins ago
Cornwall Police Incidents Lead to Arrests; Major Crackdown in Torquay
Latest Headlines
World News
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
9 seconds
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
2 mins
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
6 mins
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
14 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
15 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
18 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
23 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
27 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
27 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app