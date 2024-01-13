Ecuador in Chaos: Terror Sweeps the Nation in the Wake of Gang Leaders’ Disappearance

In the wake of two notorious gang leaders’ disappearance, Ecuador grapples with an unprecedented wave of violence. This South American nation, once considered relatively peaceful, has descended into chaos with prison riots, police kidnappings, and even the audacious storming of a TV station, sparking widespread fear and panic among its citizens.

Desolation and Fear Envelop Ecuador

The streets of Ecuador stand eerily deserted, with schools shuttered and people too terrified to venture out of their homes. The sudden escalation of violence has left the nation in shock, with a schoolteacher in Guayaquil expressing disbelief at the rapid deterioration of security. Even for a country with a history of violence, the recent events have sent shockwaves through the population.

President’s Response: An Internal Armed Conflict

In response to the escalating crisis, President Daniel Noboa has taken decisive action, deploying the military to restore order and declaring an internal armed conflict against what he labels ‘terrorist’ criminal gangs. In a radio speech, he underscored the gravity of the threat posed by these groups, which encompass approximately 20,000 individuals.

Surging Narco-Trafficking Industry

This declaration marks a significant turning point in the battle against the burgeoning narco-trafficking industry that has cast a long shadow over Ecuador in recent years. Homicide rates have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels as international cartels form alliances with local gangs, ratcheting up the violence to levels unseen in the country’s recent history. However, the president has vowed to combat these gangs and return peace to the nation, while the commander of Ecuador’s armed forces has labeled the criminal groups as terrorists.