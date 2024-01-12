en English
Crime

Ecuador in Chaos: Notorious Gang Leader ‘Fito’ Disappears from Prison

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Ecuador in Chaos: Notorious Gang Leader ‘Fito’ Disappears from Prison

In a shocking turn of events, the notorious leader of the Ecuadorian gang Los Choneros, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, widely known as Fito, has disappeared from his prison cell. This unexpected occurrence has instigated a harsh state of emergency in Ecuador, as the country grapples with the aftermath of his disappearance.

Macías: From Luxurious Prison Stays to Disappearance

Macías, a 44-year-old originally from Manta, started serving a 34-year sentence in 2011 for his involvement in drug trafficking. Despite his incarceration, Macías has been known for his luxurious prison stays, complete with parties and access to contraband. His shocking disappearance on a Sunday in 2024 has sent waves of fear and uncertainty throughout the nation, sparking a series of violent attacks, including a horrific assault broadcast live on a television station in Guayaquil by gang members.

Response from the Government

In response to the escalating violence and chaos, President Daniel Noboa has declared an armed internal conflict. Macías, who boasts a lengthy criminal record of charges including robbery, murder, and organized crime, became the sole leader of Los Choneros after other leaders met their demise. The gang, now classified as a terrorist organization, is believed to control the passage of drugs through the Pacific coast and purportedly maintains ties with Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa cartel.

Mysterious Disappearance and Subsequent Chaos

Fito, who has not been shy in flaunting his prison privileges on social media, was set to be relocated to a maximum security prison before his disappearance. However, the details of when or how he managed to slip out from his cell remain shrouded in mystery, with authorities left scratching their heads. His mother staunchly claims his innocence, and a sizable reward has been put on the table for any information leading to his capture. Notably, this is not Macías’s first prison escape – he previously managed to break free in 2013, only to be recaptured later. As of now, the whereabouts of Macías remain unknown, leaving the country in a state of apprehension and uncertainty.

Crime
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

