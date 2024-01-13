en English
Crime

Ecuador in Chaos as Gang Leaders Vanish, Sparking Unprecedented Violence

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Ecuador in Chaos as Gang Leaders Vanish, Sparking Unprecedented Violence

Ecuador is currently in the throes of chaos, triggered by the baffling disappearance of two notorious gang leaders. The unfolding crisis has given rise to prison riots, abductions of police officers, and a brazen attack on a television station. The violence has escalated to a degree that has left the streets deserted, schools closed, and citizens too intimidated to venture outdoors. The crisis was set off by an upsurge in violence within Ecuadorian prisons, particularly in a Guayaquil correctional facility, where the gang leader, Adolfo Macias, mysteriously vanished from his cell.

Violence Erupts in Prisons

The disappearance of the infamous drug lord José Adolfo Macias Villamar, known as ‘Fito,’ from his prison cell in Guayaquil has instigated a state of mayhem in Ecuador. The escape of another key gang figure, Fabricio Colón Pico, has further exacerbated the situation. The crisis has exposed the deep-rooted problems plaguing Ecuador’s penitentiary system, with over 3,000 law enforcement personnel engaged in a nationwide manhunt for Fito. The government has adopted a firm stance, vowing not to negotiate with terrorists and to persist until peace is reinstated.

Unrest Spills onto the Streets

The crisis has gone beyond the prison walls, with reports of explosions, assaults on a TV station, and hostage-taking incidents. The international community is monitoring the situation closely, and American airlines have suspended flights to Guayaquil due to the unrest. The violence has led to the declaration of an internal armed conflict, with drug cartels taking over television stations and driving a sharp increase in the homicide rate.

The Government’s Response

Ecuador’s President, Daniel Noboa, has authorized security forces to take control of the crisis-ridden prison system and announced plans to intensify crime-fighting measures. These include extending prison sentences and confiscating assets from suspected criminals. In response to the grave situation, the President has declared 20 drug trafficking gangs as terrorist groups and authorized the military to neutralize them. The influence of the Mexican cartels in Ecuador has also triggered violence in other countries, such as New Zealand and Australia.

