Ecuador Hostages Freed Amid Prison Riots and Crackdown on Criminal Gangs

Violence in Ecuador has reached a turning point as all 136 remaining hostages, consisting of prison guards and administrative workers, were released on Saturday night following prison riots. The release comes in the wake of an intense military crackdown on criminal groups led by President Daniel Noboa, sparking a severe backlash from narco gangs. The turmoil culminated in riots across at least five prisons and was further fueled by the escape of notorious gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias ‘Fito.’

Combined Efforts of Security Forces

The president extended his congratulations to the combined efforts of the Ecuadorian armed forces, police, and SNAI prison authorities, who played significant roles in freeing the hostages. The successful operation was the result of well-executed security protocols and the cooperation of various departments working towards a common goal.

Rising Death Toll and Search for ‘Fito’

The violent confrontations stemming from the riots and subsequent escape of ‘Fito’ resulted in at least 19 deaths, including civilians, guards, and police. In addition, authorities confirmed that eight alleged terrorists were killed, and 27 escaped prisoners were recaptured. A nationwide state of emergency and curfew are currently in place for 60 days as authorities actively search for ‘Fito.’

Ecuador’s Struggle with Escalating Violence

Once known as a relatively peaceful nation, Ecuador has seen a significant increase in violence and drug trafficking in recent years. The country’s murder rate quadrupled from 2018 to 2022, reflecting the escalating conflict between the government and criminal gangs. As part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to combat these criminal elements, President Noboa has introduced new high-security prisons and has proposed more drastic measures, such as ‘prison ships.’

In the face of this crisis, the government has taken decisive action. But as Ecuador grapples with these challenges, the world watches closely, hoping for a swift resolution and a return to peace and stability.