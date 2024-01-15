en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ecuador Hostages Freed Amid Prison Riots and Crackdown on Criminal Gangs

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Ecuador Hostages Freed Amid Prison Riots and Crackdown on Criminal Gangs

Violence in Ecuador has reached a turning point as all 136 remaining hostages, consisting of prison guards and administrative workers, were released on Saturday night following prison riots. The release comes in the wake of an intense military crackdown on criminal groups led by President Daniel Noboa, sparking a severe backlash from narco gangs. The turmoil culminated in riots across at least five prisons and was further fueled by the escape of notorious gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias, alias ‘Fito.’

Combined Efforts of Security Forces

The president extended his congratulations to the combined efforts of the Ecuadorian armed forces, police, and SNAI prison authorities, who played significant roles in freeing the hostages. The successful operation was the result of well-executed security protocols and the cooperation of various departments working towards a common goal.

Rising Death Toll and Search for ‘Fito’

The violent confrontations stemming from the riots and subsequent escape of ‘Fito’ resulted in at least 19 deaths, including civilians, guards, and police. In addition, authorities confirmed that eight alleged terrorists were killed, and 27 escaped prisoners were recaptured. A nationwide state of emergency and curfew are currently in place for 60 days as authorities actively search for ‘Fito.’

Ecuador’s Struggle with Escalating Violence

Once known as a relatively peaceful nation, Ecuador has seen a significant increase in violence and drug trafficking in recent years. The country’s murder rate quadrupled from 2018 to 2022, reflecting the escalating conflict between the government and criminal gangs. As part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to combat these criminal elements, President Noboa has introduced new high-security prisons and has proposed more drastic measures, such as ‘prison ships.’

In the face of this crisis, the government has taken decisive action. But as Ecuador grapples with these challenges, the world watches closely, hoping for a swift resolution and a return to peace and stability.

0
Crime Ecuador
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 mins ago
A Hero's Farewell: Perry High School Principal Succumbs to Injuries after School Shooting
On a chilling morning on January 4, Perry High School in Iowa became the grim scene of a school shooting that has since sent shockwaves throughout the nation. A 17-year-old student opened fire at the school, injuring three staff members and four students. Among the injured was Principal Dan Marburger, a man whose courage and
A Hero's Farewell: Perry High School Principal Succumbs to Injuries after School Shooting
Terrifying Aggravated Burglary in Newcastle: A Woman and Her Family Threatened
31 mins ago
Terrifying Aggravated Burglary in Newcastle: A Woman and Her Family Threatened
University Lecturer Implicated in Sexual Misconduct Scandal
37 mins ago
University Lecturer Implicated in Sexual Misconduct Scandal
London Underground Attack Highlights Rising Public Safety Concerns
12 mins ago
London Underground Attack Highlights Rising Public Safety Concerns
Counterfeit Trade in Glenavy: Economic and Criminal Implications
23 mins ago
Counterfeit Trade in Glenavy: Economic and Criminal Implications
Death of Six-Month-Old Baby in St Andrews Sparks Unexplained Death Investigation
31 mins ago
Death of Six-Month-Old Baby in St Andrews Sparks Unexplained Death Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Jedd Fisch Appointed Washington's Head Coach in Major Collegiate Shift
39 seconds
Jedd Fisch Appointed Washington's Head Coach in Major Collegiate Shift
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
2 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
2 mins
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
3 mins
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
4 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
4 mins
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
5 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
5 mins
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
6 mins
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
13 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
17 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app