Ecuador Grapples with Escalating Violence as Over 130 Prison Staff are Held Hostage

In a dramatic surge of violence, Ecuador faces an escalating crisis as over 130 prison staff become hostages in at least five prisons. The situation has intensified following the alleged escape of Los Choneros gang leader, Adolfo Macias, and a series of explosions around the country, including a shocking armed takeover of a TV station broadcasted live.

State of Emergency

President Daniel Noboa, who ascended to power in November with a commitment to confront security issues related to drug trafficking, declared a 60-day state of emergency. In an assertive move, he identified 22 gangs as terrorist organizations, designating them as targets for military action. The violence is purportedly a backlash to Noboa’s plans to construct a new high-security prison for gang leaders.

The Hostage Crisis

The SNAI prisons agency revealed that 125 guards and 14 administrative staff are currently held captive, with 11 hostages released on Tuesday. Simultaneously, the national police and armed forces are working relentlessly to safeguard the hostages. Disturbing videos of prison staff being abused circulate online, further exacerbating the crisis. Four police officers were kidnapped, with three later released, and two officers were killed in Guayas province.

Repercussions of the Crisis

Arrests have been made in connection with the TV station incident and ongoing violence in Guayaquil. The once bustling streets of Quito and Guayaquil have now fallen silent, with numerous businesses shuttered, schools conducting virtual classes, and the Chinese embassy and consulates temporarily closing down. Residents are drawing parallels between the current atmosphere and the lockdown experience during the pandemic.