Crime

Ecuador Declares State of Emergency Amidst Prison Riots

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:57 am EST
Ecuador’s President, Daniel Noboa, has declared a state of emergency following riots in multiple prisons across the nation. The unrest, characterized by inmates taking guards hostage and setting alight fires, has necessitated the deployment of the Armed Forces. The declaration of emergency comes in response to the escape of a notorious drug trafficking gang leader and allegations of prisoner transfers. The situation remains volatile with the continuing detention of guards by inmates and accusations directed against government officials.

Underlying Causes and Immediate Trigger

The state of emergency encompasses the entire country, including the prison system, spurred by the escape of a high-profile narco boss from his maximum security cell and subsequent disturbances in various penitentiaries. The leader of the Los Choneros criminal group, Jose Adolfo Macias, managed to escape from the Guayaquil prison, resulting in a massive operation involving over 3,000 law enforcement personnel. The frequent clashes among rival criminal organizations within Ecuador’s overcrowded prisons have led to more than 400 inmate deaths since 2021.

Immediate Repercussions

Following the disappearance of Adolfo Macias, one of the country’s most dangerous criminals, and the ensuing riots at prisons across Ecuador, President Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency. The move empowers the army and police to take action, with the president vowing not to negotiate with terrorists. Guards were held hostage in five jails, and two officials were apprehended on suspicion of aiding Macias’s escape.

Government’s Response and Future Measures

In response to the escape of the Los Choneros’ leader and incidents at six prisons, which included hostage-takings of prison guards, President Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency. This measure permits military patrols, including within prisons, and institutes a national nighttime curfew. President Noboa has reiterated his firm stance of not negotiating with ‘terrorists’ and plans to hold a plebiscite focusing on security measures. The state of emergency also mobilizes the military onto the streets, into prisons, and sets a national nighttime curfew. The government is now focused on resolving the current disturbances and implementing reforms to prevent future unrest.

Crime Ecuador
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

