Ecuador Declares State of Emergency Amid Surging Gang Violence

Ecuador finds itself grappling with an unprecedented wave of violence, following the disappearance of notorious gang leader, Adolfo Macias, alias Fito. The turmoil has spiraled into explosions, widespread looting, gunfire, and vehicular arson, with uprisings reported in various prisons throughout the nation.

Unrest in Guayaquil

Guayaquil, the country’s largest city, witnessed a shocking scene as armed gunmen stormed a live television broadcast. The assailants assaulted the staff, forcing them to relay a message to the President, a chilling testament to the audacity of these criminal elements.

Presidential Response

In response to the escalating violence, President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency, implemented a national curfew, and authorized the military to patrol the streets and assume control of prison security. This move indicates the gravity of the situation, as it reflects an acute need for order and stability.

Search for Fito

The military and police are presently engaged in a nationwide manhunt for Fito, considered one of Ecuador’s most infamous criminals. Fito’s influence extends beyond national borders, with established connections to powerful Mexican drug cartels. His escape and the chaos that ensued have resulted in at least 11 fatalities. Adding to the crisis, another major gang leader has reportedly managed to escape from prison.

Terrorism in Ecuador

The President’s decree has identified 24 gangs as terrorist organizations, a clear illustration of the magnitude of the gang threat within the country. This crisis unfolds against a backdrop of a burgeoning drug trafficking problem in Ecuador, where gangs have permeated government ranks, extorted businesses, and targeted individuals opposing their operations. The government’s recent bid to transfer high-profile convicts like Macias to a maximum-security facility may have sparked his escape and the subsequent unrest.