Crime

U.S. Diplomat Expresses Grave Concern over Ecuador’s Escalating Violence

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
U.S. Diplomat Expresses Grave Concern over Ecuador’s Escalating Violence

The head of U.S. diplomacy for Latin America, Brian Nichols, expressed “extreme concern” on Tuesday over the wave of violence and insecurity affecting Ecuador, where kidnappings, explosions, and escapes of drug trafficking-related prisoners have been reported. “The United States supports the people of Ecuador. We are ready to provide assistance to the Ecuadorian government and will remain in close contact with President Daniel Noboa’s team regarding our support,” Nichols wrote on his X account.

The U.S. official referred to the crisis in the Andean country since the escape from a maximum-security prison of Adolfo Macías, also known as “Fito,” the leader of the criminal gang Los Choneros, which has connections to the Mexican Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

Congresswoman Salazar Urges Unity Amid Ecuador’s Ongoing Crisis

In addition, Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar issued a video statement on her social media expressing concern about the crisis in Ecuador. She called on President Daniel Noboa and the Ecuadorian people to remain vigilant, emphasizing that gangs and criminals should not prevail. The statement reflects a call for unity and vigilance in response to the challenges Ecuador is facing.

In an unprecedented turn of events, Ecuador faces an intense surge in violence, culminating in a shocking armed incursion into a live television studio in Guayaquil. This audacious act, executed by armed, hooded assailants, has thrown the nation into a state of turmoil and forced President Daniel Noboa to declare an “internal armed conflict.” The declaration was a direct response to the extreme violence perpetrated by criminal organizations, which have been terrorizing the nation with impunity.

Arrests and Countermeasures

Following the televised terror attack, specialized units of the National Police sprang into action, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects and the seizure of various firearms and explosives. The operations also ensured the safe release of the captive TC Television staff. In a decisive response to the crisis, President Noboa signed an executive decree mobilizing the army to combat these transnational criminal organizations, now identified as terrorist and belligerent non-state actors.

The incursion at the TV station was the latest in a series of violent incidents that have rocked Ecuador. Prior to this, the nation declared a 60-day state of emergency and imposed a night-time curfew due to rising violence in cities and rampant lawlessness in prisons. The worsening security situation was further exacerbated by a prison break in Riobamba, where 39 inmates, including a high-profile criminal linked to the infamous “Los Lobos,” managed to escape amid a riot. This string of incidents has led to a record number of violent deaths in 2023 and continues to escalate.

Regional Impact and Political Ramifications

The crisis in Ecuador has spilled over its borders, affecting neighboring Peru, which declared an emergency along its border with Ecuador. In a bid to prevent the influx of escaped criminals, Peru deployed troops to secure its border. The turmoil is not confined to the streets, but has seeped into Ecuador’s political landscape as well. The assassination of a presidential candidate just before the general election led to the declaration of a national state of emergency in August 2023, adding a political dimension to the crisis.

Crime Ecuador Military
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

